Interview: CTORA Theatre Director Mark Carter Talks CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Lower Mainland Vancouver and Richmond based CTORA Theatre will bring the whimsical world of Willy Wonka to life on stage with the musical production of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY next month. Playing at the Norman and Annette Rothstein Theatre from October 11 to 27, this production featuring many young performers will showcase their talents in a fun family-friendly experience. Founded in 2017, CTORA was originally founded as the “Children’s Theatre of Richmond Association.” As a non-profit committed to providing opportunities for emerging performers to flourish, CTORA Theatre has embraced diversity and the development of unique theatre experiences for local talent.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY based on Roald Dahl’s book, will feature the beloved characters from the original novel telling the story of Charlie Bucket and the winners of Willy Wonka’s golden ticket contest. Stepping into the imaginative and vibrant world of unexpected surprises and Oompa-Loompas, the musical version of the story is guaranteed to take anyone’s love for the story to the next level. This magical theatre experience will feature a live 8-piece orchestra led by local musicians, choreography by Ken Overbey, and direction by Mark Carter. The music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman will feature both new and familiar songs from the 1971 film. BroadwayWorld had a chance to connect with the production’s director, Mark Carter, about his vision for the musical and experience putting the show together. Read the full interview below!

Photo: Mark Carter 2024

The characters in this story are iconic and well-known from Roald Dahl’s original book. How did you ensure they remained true to the story while giving them a fresh perspective on stage?

MARK: The characters are instantly recognizable, which helps a lot. I always go back to the script—well-written characters give you all the information you need. What makes this production feel fresh are the new songs and musical numbers. There are some really clever and funny songs in this version that aren’t on the soundtrack. So, even if people have seen this show before, they may not have seen this particular version, which I believe brings some fantastic improvements.

How did you work with the creative team (choreographer, music director, Costume Designer) to bring this magical production to life?

MARK: I've worked with my choreographer for almost 20 years now, and with my music director for five. We've developed a great rhythm, having done several shows together, which makes the process feel natural. The rest of the team, while newer, are people I've collaborated with on other projects, so there weren’t many unfamiliar faces. My main goal was to create a whimsical atmosphere and allow the creative team to really run with that vision. The challenge is always in aligning everyone's input into a cohesive production.

What was the biggest challenge for you when directing this production?

MARK: Whenever I direct a beloved, iconic story like this, the biggest challenge is balancing the need to honor the original with my own interpretation. Audiences come in with certain expectations, especially when they already love the story. The challenge is meeting those expectations while also surprising them with something they didn’t anticipate.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of directing this production?

MARK: The most rewarding aspect for me has been working with such a talented cast and crew. I'm especially excited about the young talent—many of whom I believe have very bright futures ahead. Collaborating with new faces, people I haven’t worked with before, always excites me.

What is one thing you hope audiences will remember about CTORA’s production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?

MARK: I hope they remember how the show made them feel. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions—kindness and hope mixed with chaos and greed. The story’s biggest lesson for me is that you get back what you put out into the world, both good and bad. I hope that message resonates with our audience long after they’ve left the theatre.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY presented by CTORA Theatre will play at the Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre in Vancouver, BC from October 11th to 27th, 2024. Tickets are $38 - $68 + service fees and can be purchased at the link below.

Top Photo: The cast of CTORA's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, Credit: Canna Zhou

