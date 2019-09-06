Watford Palace Theatre Announces Full Cast For Patrick Hamilton's GASLIGHT

Watford Palace Theatre today announce full cast for Patrick Hamilton's classic psychological thriller, Gaslight. Richard Beecham directs Hannah Hutch (Nancy), Sandra James-Young (Elizabeth), Jasmine Jones (Jack Manningham), Tricia Kelly (Inspector Rough) and Sally Tatum (Bella Manningham). The production opens on 7 October with previews from 2 October and runs until 26 October.

A young woman, Bella Manningham, becomes increasingly uncertain of her own sanity, under pressure from her handsome, charismatic husband. A stranger arrives, saying he is there to help her - but can she trust him? Will she find the strength to break free?

The West End play, which debuted in 1938, gave rise to the term 'gaslighting' - a form of psychological abuse where one person attempts to manipulate another into questioning their own sanity.

Director Richard Beecham returns to Watford Palace Theatre to bring a fresh theatrical energy to this gripping and suspenseful thriller. Hamilton's original text is translated into a 21st century safe house, where a group of women, fleeing domestic abuse, re-enact the 1938 smash-hit play.

Patrick Hamilton, in full Anthony Walter Patrick Hamilton (March 1904 - September 1962), was an English playwright and novelist. His playwrighting credits include Rope - adapted into the 1948 film by Alfred Hitchcock - and Gaslight, which opened in the West End and transferred to New York under the title of Angel Street. Gaslight was twice adapted for film, most famously in the 1944 version starring Ingrid Bergman. Hamilton's other credits include the novels Hangover Square and Twenty Thousand Streets Under the Sky.

Hannah Hutch plays Nancy. Her theatre credits include Macbeth, Common (National Theatre), To Dream Again (Polka Theatre/Theatr Clwyd), Jane Wenham: The Witch of Walkern (Arcola Theatre), The Skriker (Royal Exchange Theatre), 'Tis Pity She's a Whore (Shakespeare's Globe), The Crucible (The Old Vic) and The Lazy Elf (Arts Theatre). Her television credits include Ransom, Call the Midwife and Babs.

Sandra James-Young plays Elizabeth. Her theatre credits include Small Island, After the Fall, Murmuring Judges, Recruiting Officer, The Wind in the Willows (National Theatre), A Jovial Crew, Tamburlaine, The Odyssey, The School of Night (RSC), A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Basset Table (UK tour), Blues for Railton (The Albany), Coups and Calypsos (Ovalhouse) and King Lear (Southwark Playhouse). Her credits for television include Unforgotten, In Deep, Vera, Criminal Justice, Tripping Over, Judge John Deed, Wipe Out and Trial & Retribution; and for film, Captives.

Jasmine Jones plays Jack Manningham. Her theatre credits include Hogarth's Progress, Buggy Baby (The Yard Theatre), The Phantom Seahorse (Soho Theatre), Philippa and Will Are Now in a Relationship (New Diorama Theatre), Fewer Emergencies (Royal Court Theatre), Porno Girl, Sense, This Child (Southwark Playhouse), Blue Funk (Old Red Lion Theatre), and Arden of Faversham (White Bear). Her television credits include Turn Up Charlie and Call the Midwife.

Tricia Kelly plays Inspector Rough. Her theatre credits include King Lear (international tour), Caterpillar (Theatre503), Death of a Salesman (Royal & Derngate/UK tour), The Lower Depths, Pieces of Vincent (Arcola Theatre), Tiger Country (Hampstead Theatre), Man to Man (Park Theatre), Hope Place (Liverpool Everyman), Cannibals, The Gatekeeper (Royal Exchange Theatre), The Kitchen (National Theatre), The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby (Chichester Festival Theatre/ Gielgud Theatre/UK tour), Local, Victory, Seven Lears, Golgo, The Last Supper, Ego in Arcadia (Royal Court Theatre), East Lynne (Greenwich Theatre), Blue Heaven (Finborough Theatre), The Seduction of Anne Boleyn (Nuffield Southampton Theatres). Her television credits include as series regular Mrs. Johnson in In Sickness and Health.

Sally Tatum plays Bella Manningham. Her theatre credits include House and Garden (The Watermill Theatre), Present Laughter (UK tour), A Day In The Death of Joe Egg (Liverpool Playhouse/Rose Theatre Kingston), The Second Mrs Tanqueray (Rose Theatre Kingston), Red Light Winter, This Happy Breed (Theatre Royal Bath), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare's Globe), To Kill a Mockingbird (West Yorkshire Playhouse/Birmingham Rep), and As You Like It, Twelfth Night and Solstice (RSC). Her television credits include Episodes, Boy Meets Girl, My Mad Fat Diary, Consuming Passion and Miss Austen Regrets.

Richard Beecham directs. He has directed a number of productions at Watford Palace Theatre, most recently his acclaimed revival of Arthur Miller's Broken Glass. Other credits include Playing for Time, starring Dame Siân Phillips (Sheffield Theatres), Rose, starring Dame Janet Suzman (HOME, Manchester), 84 Charing Cross Road, starring Stefanie Powers and Clive Francis (Cambridge Arts Theatre/UK tour), Driving Miss Daisy, starring Dame Sian Phillips and Derek Griffiths (Theatre Royal Bath/UK tour), the UK premieres of Red Light Winter and In A Garden (Ustinov Studio Bath), Henry IV Part 1 (Peter Hall Company at Theatre Royal Bath), Just Before the War, The Human Cost (Young Vic), Rutherford and Son (Northern Stage, Newcastle), Humble Boy, Dancing at Lughnasa, In Praise of Love (Royal & Derngate Northampton), The Invention of Love, The School for Scandal, The Miser, Side by Side by Sondheim (Salisbury Playhouse), A Taste of Honey, Neville's Island, How the Other Half Loves (Watford Palace Theatre), The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Private Lives, Charley's Aunt, Black Comedy/The Real Inspector Hound (Exeter Northcott Theatre), Early One Morning, Entertaining Mr Sloane (Octagon Theatre Bolton), The Bench (Battersea Arts Centre), Twelve Tales of Tyneside (Live Theatre, Newcastle), Romeo and Juliet (Creation Theatre Company, Oxford), A Midsummer Night's Dream (USF Florida), Much Ado About Nothing (Marlowe Society Cambridge), and the National Commemorative Event for Holocaust Memorial Day. Beecham's short film, The Guitar, won the Pears Short Film award at the London Jewish Film Festival.





