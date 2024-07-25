Helen Zaltzman Announces Debut Tour THE ALLUSIONIST: SOUVENIRS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first ever live UK Tour of Helen's award winning podcast The Allusionist will kick off in August.

The Allusionist is a podcast about language: how and why we humans use it the ways we do, the funny and frustrating ways it shapes our words, thoughts, and lives - and how, just when we think we can tame it and ride it around, like a rodeo beast, it throws us defiantly into the sawdust.

The Allusionist has previously made hit stage shows about speed-typing champions, protest cakes and the history of the word ‘Ms'. Now celebrating its tenth year, the Allusionist presents a brand new live show, Souvenirs, telling the story of a friendship torn apart by… a font.

A font? Look, font-related emotions can get VERY heated. An Allusionist live show isn't just watching Helen make the normal podcast on stage, it's a SHOW show and features live music from the incredible Martin Austwick

Helen Zaltzman is a multiple award-winning podcast host and producer. Her linguistics podcast The Allusionist has won multiple awards and the live theatrical spin-off has appeared on stages around the world. Answer Me This, the comedy show she co-founded with Olly Mann in 2007, was one of Britain's most beloved and successful independent podcasts, running for 400 episodes and nearly 15 years. In her podcast Veronica Mars Investigations with Jenny Owen Youngs, she recapped the entirety of the TV show Veronica Mars, plus two versions of Pride and Prejudice. She has appeared regularly on Radios 2, 4 and 5 Live, as well as on podcasts including The Bugle, Bullseye, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, 99% Invisible, The Sporkful, Ologies, The Infinite Monkey Cage, Book Shambles, No Such Thing as a Fish, Buffering the Vampire Slayer, and many more. She has co-written two toilet books which have almost certainly been pulped by now.

Martin Austwick is a podcaster, musician and singer-songwriter, and has released albums as Pale Bird. He has performed live for Answer Me This!, The Allusionist, 99% Invisible, The Bugle, and Radiotopia Live, and has created music for tons of podcasts. He also co-created the podcasts Neutrinowatch and Song by Song.

