BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Winner Sydnie Christmas To Star In SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto At Orchard West

Britain's Got Talent winner 2024 and Kent's very own Sydnie Christmas will star in a brand-new production of Sleeping Beauty this Christmas from 14 December 2024 to 5 January 2025.

Fresh from her victory as the winner of Britain's Got Talent last month, and to follow her album ‘My Way' which will be released on 20th September, sparkling star Sydnie Christmas is returning to her home county Kent to make her pantomime debut and we know it's going to be one of our best pantos yet! Sydnie will be weaving her magic as Fairy Christmas.

Sydnie said ‘I am so excited to be coming home for Christmas and be appearing in pantomime in Kent! With my surname, it's understandable that Christmas is such a special time of year for my family and me, and with how busy my year has been I am so grateful to be able to spend the festive season in my home county! I can't wait to be able get on stage and sing my heart out at the fantastic Orchard West venue and bring a bit of Sydnie sparkle to the role of Fairy Christmas!'

With further casting to be announced soon you can expect a show jam-packed with all your favourite panto ingredients, with plenty of audience interaction, song, dance, tonnes of laughter and bucket loads of slosh!

When the wicked fairy Carabosse's evil curse causes the princess to prick her finger on a spinning wheel and fall into an enchanted sleep, can anyone rescue her from the magical slumber before it is too late?

In other exciting news, it's also confirmed that the award-winning production company Imagine Theatre will produce this year's magical family pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

Run by husband-and-wife team Steve and Sarah Boden, and part of global live entertainment company, Trafalgar Entertainment, Imagine Theatre works on over forty pantomime productions across the UK each year, supplying everything from a single pantomime prop through to the staging of entire productions. In the last two years, Imagine Theatre has received twenty nominations from the UK Pantomime Association Awards, winning five, including awards for the Best Set and Best Pantomime over 900 seats.

Steve Boden, Chief Executive of Imagine Theatre said: “Dartford audiences absolutely love their pantomime and whilst their theatre is undergoing its renovations, we can't wait to share our brand-new production of Sleeping Beauty with them. Orchard West will be transformed into a magical panto kingdom with all the ingredients Dartford audiences have come to expect from their panto and some extra special surprises as well.”

Tal Rosen, Theatre Director of Orchard Theatre/Orchard West said: Tal Rosen, Theatre Director of Orchard Theatre/Orchard West said: “We're delighted that Sydnie Christmas will be joining us for panto season fresh from her triumphant win on Britain's Got Talent in the spring. Sydnie wowed the BGT judges with her amazing voice, received the golden buzzer from Amanda Holden, and went on to be crowned the 2024 winner. We're certain that Sydnie will thrill Orchard West audiences as well when she takes to the stage in Sleeping Beauty this Christmas!”

Tickets are on sale now for the perfect family treat. Join in the panto fun and book now at www.orchardtheatre.co.uk.

