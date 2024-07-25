BEYOND VAN GOGH Celebrates Liverpool Run With 60,000 Visitors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The UK premiere of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience attracted an amazing 60,000 art lovers during its run in Liverpool.

The multimedia experience completed a month-long residency at the waterfront Exhibition Centre Liverpool yesterday, with the day completely sold-out as visitors seized a final chance to enjoy the show.

The last 300 people through the doors were treated to a complimentary glass of prosecco to celebrate the attraction's success.

And as a special parting gift to the city – and to the venue, Annerin Productions has teamed up with Liverpool's dot-art to commission local artist Joseph Venning to paint a giant 2.4 metre by 1.2 metre (7.8ft by 3.9ft) Liverpool-themed Van Gogh artwork, titled Starry Night in Liverpool, which will be presented to ACC Liverpool to display publicly on site.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has entranced visitors with more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon's paintings blended with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history's most influential artists, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they came alive around them.

It was officially opened by the Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Richard Kemp during a special launch event at the waterfront venue last month attended by more than 200 invited guests including actors Ricky Tomlinson and Andrew Lancel, OMD star Andy McCluskey and film and drama producer Colin McKeown.

A fantastic opening weekend then saw 9,000 visitors through the doors, and Liverpool also took the special Saturday yoga classes held within the experience to its heart with additional sessions added on Sundays to meet the unprecedented demand.

Beyond Van Gogh has already been seen by more than five million people across the United States, Canada and South America. It is currently running at Glasgow's Scottish Event Campus and opens at the Birmingham NEC on 1 August.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “We chose Liverpool as the venue for the UK premiere of Beyond Van Gogh because we knew it was absolutely committed to supporting arts and culture – and so it has proved. We've had fantastic support from the team at Exhibition Centre Liverpool as well as from the wider city.

“It's been an incredible and a humbling experience to witness the reaction of Liverpool visitors. An amazing 60,000 people of all ages have come through the doors over the past four weeks, including a sold-out final day, and I couldn't have asked for a better and more rewarding start to our UK dates.

“We were also really pleased to be able to team up with dot-art to commission a new Liverpool-themed Van Gogh artwork. Joseph Venning has created a stunning piece. It's our way of saying thank you to the city, and especially to the team at ACC Liverpool for their support and huge contribution to the success of the exhibition.”

Faye Dyer, Chief Executive of the ACC Liverpool Group, added: “It's been an honour to work with Anna and the team and to host the UK premiere of Beyond Van Gogh – An Immersive Experience here at our venue. The response from the public has been phenomenal. Over the past month we've had the privilege of welcoming over 60,000 visitors through our doors, each one leaving with a smile. From families with young children to art enthusiasts and everyone in between, it's been incredible to see the joy this immersive exhibition has sparked in people of all ages and backgrounds.

“It's clear to see from the sheer number of visitors who experienced the event that there's a strong appetite in our city for more dynamic cultural experiences. Exhibition Centre Liverpool is the ideal home for events like this as our flexible facilities allow us to deliver experiences that look and feel different every time and our in-house ticketing services ensure a seamless experience for all. We were able to adapt and configure our space to accommodate the unique way in which Van Gogh's art is presented. Showcasing events such as this is part of our continued contribution to the city's thriving cultural scene, and we are committed to bringing more awe-inspiring experiences to the people of Liverpool City Region and beyond.

“We were thrilled to be presented with Joseph Venning's beautiful artwork, a perfect thank-you to the whole team who have worked tirelessly throughout the run to ensure its success. The stunning piece will be proudly displayed on our site as a lasting legacy of the event and in celebration of the record-breaking run.”

And Claire McColgan CBE, Director of Culture Liverpool, said: “It was a cultural moment for Liverpool to be chosen to stage the UK premiere of Beyond Van Gogh.

“The immersive experience helps to showcase the city's commitment to innovation in the arts sector, and the incredible visitor numbers underline how there's a real appetite and audience for events of this kind.

“Not only that but its presence will have had a positive impact on city businesses, with people spending time and money in the wider hospitality and leisure sector.”

Comments