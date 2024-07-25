Lisette Auton To Launch Her New Book At Darlington Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award winning author Lisette Auton to launch her brand new book, Lights Up, at Darlington Hippodrome on Tuesday 30 July.

Lisette Auton is an award-winning multidisciplinary artist based in Darlington, who works as an author, playwright, activist, creative practitioner, mentor, filmmaker and performer.

In this interactive family event you will discover more about Lisette's journey to becoming an author, how to get inspiration from the places around you, meet Rex the theatre ghost dog, and decide what you would keep in your beard!

The hour-long event includes a question and answer session with the author. There will be the opportunity to buy books from local independent Drake the Bookshop and to meet Lisette while she signs your copy. There will also be a display of some of the items from the Hippodrome's archive that inspired Lisette to write the magical new story full of ghosts, theatre, love, friendship and family.

This free event starts at 11am on Tuesday 30 July. The event will be BSL interpreted and audio described.

To book your free space at the event visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01325 405405.

