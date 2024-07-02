Video: Watch an All New Trailer For DORIAN: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse Borough

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all new trailer has been released for Dorian: The Musical at Southwark Playhouse Borough. Performances run 4 July - 10 August 2024. Check out the video here!

Dorian is a modern, queer adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray, Oscar Wilde’s classic fable of youth, power, and immortality.

When mysterious young musician Dorian Gray becomes an overnight sensation, he discovers that all his wishes have come true. A lonely boy, bereft of love, all he wanted was the world to notice him. So why does his life still seem so empty?

Thrust into the 21st century where in the looking glass of social media the young and beautiful hold all the cards, this bold, contemporary retelling features a glam-rock score by Joe Evans and Linnie Reedman, and a lead performance by Alfie Friedman.

