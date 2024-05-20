Wandsworth Arts Fringe Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From 7 - 23 June, Wandsworth Arts Fringe will include brand-new theatre, experimental dance and music, works-in-progress from the next big names in comedy, and nights of cabaret.

Let loose under Putney Bridge at a Midsummer Night's Rave, experience a Peruvian folkdance inspired puppet show, or bask in a classical music sound bath. Get creative with a writing, drama, dance or craft workshop, or discover WAF's free programme - ranging from art exhibitions to community circus, to a genre-bending quartet in a church.

This year, WAF is starting some bold conversations, celebrating creative risk-takers and bringing it all to your doorstep as Wandsworth gets ready for its most incredible year of culture ever as London Borough of Culture 2025.

With 17 days and nights of events to look forward to, and every ticket under £30, there's something for everyone! Take advantage of WAF's multi-buy offer: Book tickets to 3 events and get 30% off (exclusions apply).

