Temi Wilkey to Present New Show MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY at The Yard

Award-winning writer & actor Temi Wilkey (WINNER: BEST WRITER: Stage Debut Award, 2020, The High Table) announces previews for her new one-woman show MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY before heading to this year's Edinburgh Fringe with Paines Plough.

This is Temi's show. It's all about her. Not you. Her.

Temi got veeeery good at being everybody's sassy best friend. Growing up a black girl in a white world shunts you into playing a side character in your own life. But now she's stepping into her Main Character Energy and it's your privilege and your pleasure to give her all the attention she deserves.

As self-aware as it is self-indulgent this show is a high-octane blend of comedy, audience participation, and a touch of cabaret. An excuse to show the world how radiant Temi is.

Performance Details

The Yard, London

4th - 6th July

7:30pm

from £7

www.theyardtheatre.co.uk/events/live-drafts-temi-wilkey

The Belgrade, Coventry

18th - 20th July

8:30pm

from £8

www.belgrade.co.uk/events/main-character-energy/

