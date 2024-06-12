MIDNIGHT TATTOOS to Premiere At The Drayton Arms Theatre in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Philip Landon's play Midnight Tattoos will premiere at the Drayton Arms Theatre in London July 9-13.

Opposites attract when rebel Suzie and bookworm Michael meet on the plane from JFK to Paris. Guided by the voice of a mysterious stranger, they explore Samuel Beckett's favorite haunts and solve the riddle of Waiting for Godot.

Philip Landon is a writer, translator and independent scholar. Midnight Tattoos is his first play. It is produced by Audrey Thayer, founder of Lost Girl Productions and Artistic Director of the Drayton Arms Theatre. Previous Lost Girl productions include Tenderfoot (Drayton Arms), Oils (Bloomsbury Festival), and The Lesson (Theatre503). Midnight Tattoos is directed by Olivia Munk, a London-based theatre director originally from New York City. Her recent productions include Bloody Mary: LIVE! (EdFringe, VAULT Festival, UK Tour, OffCom Award, OffFest Nominated, LET Award Shortlisted) and The Tinker (VAULT Festival, Finalist for TRH/Masterclass Pitch Your Play, Longlisted for ETPEP Award).

Angelina Chudi will perform the role of Suzie, a 26-year-old tattoo artist who escapes to Paris after a family tragedy. Angelina has recently appeared in Dead Girls Rising (Northern Stage), A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story (Nottingham Playhouse & Alexandra Palace), Alice in Wonderland (New Vic Theatre), Henry VI: War of the Roses and Henry VI: Rebellion (Royal Shakespeare Company).

Andrew Laithwaite will perform the role of Michael, a 37-year-old graduate student who heads to Paris in the hope of finally completing his book about Samuel Beckett. Andrew's recent credits include Gangs of London (Sky Atlantic/Pulse Films), Peaky Blinders (Caryn Mandabach Productions), Crime and Punishment (Cockpit Theatre), and Absurd Person Singular and Funny Money (Sheringham Little Theatre).

Jeremy Hancock will perform the role of the Prisoner, who recounts the true history of Beckett's affinity with prison inmates around the world. Jeremy's credits include Peter Rabbit's Garden Adventure (Blenheim Palace), Who's Next? (White Bear Theatre), Walking With Dinosaurs and How To Train Your Dragon (international arena tours), Kean (Apollo Theatre), and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter (Universal Studios Osaka, Japan).

Lighting design will be by Will Alder. He recently received Off West End Award nominations for his design of The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria (EdFringe, Arcola, 59E59 in New York City) and In Other Words (Arcola, UK Tour). Sound will be designed by Jamie Lu, who recently received an Off West End Award nomination for her design on Spin (Arcola). Jessica Bickel-Barlow, whose directing credits include All By Myself (Applecart Arts, EdFringe, VAULT Festival) and The Squirrel Plays (The Space, Theatre503, EdFringe), will serve as Associate Director.

