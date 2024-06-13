Wayne Wayneson's ROCK HARD Comes to All Is Joy This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wayne Wayneson is a multi-platinum, grammy award winning, country-rock superstar known for his infectious hits ‘Rock Hard', ‘Little Man' and ‘It's Okay to be Soft'.

Now this one person character comedy with music from the creators of ‘Fisherman John: What's On The End of My Rod', brings Wayne Wayneson's Rock Hard to London at 7.30pm from 22nd - 28th July, performing at Soho's newest venue, All Is Joy Studios, within the former Warner Brothers' De Lane Lea Building, 75 Dean Street, London W1D 3PU.

Once a worshiped beacon of musical-masculinity for people across the universe, Wayne is now a toxic blend of arrogance and excess, dripping in cheap whiskey.

Rumour has it that Wayne Wayneson has been rocking too hard recently…

Perhaps his ego has grown too big for his cowboy boots? Or is his talent too big for his jeans?

It is only a mother's wrath that could discipline a deity as powerful as Wayneson.

Wayne's mother must confiscate his most prized possession, the source of his Godly Rock Power; His Manhood.

When a star falls from the heavens it really hits harder before your eyes.

WAYNE WAYNESON'S ROCK HARD WILL BE PERFORMED AT:

Venue: All Is Joy Soho

Address: 75 Dean Street, London W1D 3PU

Dates: 22 - 28 July

Times: 7.30pm - 8.45pm (doors open 7pm / Hot Bacon Bar open late with entertainment)

Tickets: £20 (+£2.38 booking fee) / £10 conc (+ £1.55 booking fee)

Box Office: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wayne-waynesons-rock-hard-tickets-909292617697

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



