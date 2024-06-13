Wayne Wayneson's ROCK HARD Comes to All Is Joy This July

Performances are at 7.30pm on 22 - 28 July.
Wayne Wayneson is a multi-platinum, grammy award winning, country-rock superstar known for his infectious hits ‘Rock Hard', ‘Little Man' and ‘It's Okay to be Soft'.
Now this one person character comedy with music from the creators of ‘Fisherman John: What's On The End of My Rod', brings Wayne Wayneson's Rock Hard to London at 7.30pm from 22nd - 28th July, performing at Soho's newest venue, All Is Joy Studios, within the former Warner Brothers' De Lane Lea Building, 75 Dean Street, London W1D 3PU.
Once a worshiped beacon of musical-masculinity for people across the universe, Wayne is now a toxic blend of arrogance and excess, dripping in cheap whiskey.
Rumour has it that Wayne Wayneson has been rocking too hard recently…
Perhaps his ego has grown too big for his cowboy boots? Or is his talent too big for his jeans?
It is only a mother's wrath that could discipline a deity as powerful as Wayneson.
Wayne's mother must confiscate his most prized possession, the source of his Godly Rock Power; His Manhood.
When a star falls from the heavens it really hits harder before your eyes.
Venue: All Is Joy Soho
Address: 75 Dean Street, London W1D 3PU
Dates: 22 - 28 July
Times: 7.30pm - 8.45pm (doors open 7pm / Hot Bacon Bar open late with entertainment)
Tickets: £20 (+£2.38 booking fee) / £10 conc (+ £1.55 booking fee)
Box Office: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wayne-waynesons-rock-hard-tickets-909292617697
