Wayne Wayneson's ROCK HARD Comes to All Is Joy This July

Performances are at 7.30pm on 22 - 28 July.

By: Jun. 13, 2024
Wayne Wayneson's ROCK HARD Comes to All Is Joy This July
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Wayne Wayneson is a multi-platinum, grammy award winning, country-rock superstar known for his infectious hits ‘Rock Hard', ‘Little Man' and ‘It's Okay to be Soft'.

LATEST NEWS

The Corn Exchange Newbury Announces Diverse Lineup for Autumn Season
Exeter Northcott Returns To Producing Original Work Made In The South West
Temi Wilkey to Present New Show MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY at The Yard
Wayne Wayneson's ROCK HARD Comes to All Is Joy This July

Now this one person character comedy with music from the creators of ‘Fisherman John: What's On The End of My Rod', brings Wayne Wayneson's Rock Hard to London at 7.30pm from 22nd - 28th July, performing at Soho's newest venue, All Is Joy Studios, within the former Warner Brothers' De Lane Lea Building, 75 Dean Street, London W1D 3PU.

Once a worshiped beacon of musical-masculinity for people across the universe, Wayne is now a toxic blend of arrogance and excess, dripping in cheap whiskey. 

Rumour has it that Wayne Wayneson has been rocking too hard recently… 

Perhaps his ego has grown too big for his cowboy boots? Or is his talent too big for his jeans? 

It is only a mother's wrath that could discipline a deity as powerful as Wayneson.  

Wayne's mother must confiscate his most prized possession, the source of his Godly Rock Power; His Manhood.

When a star falls from the heavens it really hits harder before your eyes.

WAYNE WAYNESON'S ROCK HARD WILL BE PERFORMED AT: 

Venue: All Is Joy Soho

Address: 75 Dean Street, London W1D 3PU

Dates: 22 - 28 July

Times: 7.30pm - 8.45pm (doors open 7pm / Hot Bacon Bar open late with entertainment)

Tickets: £20 (+£2.38 booking fee) / £10 conc (+ £1.55 booking fee)

Box Office: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wayne-waynesons-rock-hard-tickets-909292617697




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos