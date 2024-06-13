Local Dancer Reuben Spencer Produces The Young Performers Showcase At The Corn Exchange Newbury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Newbury local Reuben Spencer will produce the Young Performers Showcase for a second year in a row, illustrating talent from local schools and performing arts groups from across West Berkshire and Hampshire at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Wednesday 26 June.

The performance will celebrate dance, music and theatre from several local schools including Mary Hare School and Trinity School, as well as a range of local dance and theatre groups. The dance and theatre groups taking part include FuzzyLogic Male Youth Dance Company, ORB Youth Dance Company, West Berkshire Youth Dance Company, ACE Dance Company, Hampshire Youth Dance Company, RS Dance Company, DancePhaze and Razzamataz Theatre School. There will also be something for music lovers on the evening with a performance from local singer/songwriter Matilda Roche with a cover of Can't Get Enough by Hannah Wicklund.

Producer of the performance, Reuben Spencer, has always had a strong interest in performing arts and attended Trinity School himself. He is part of several dance companies which tour around Southern England, was in the 2022 Corn Exchange Newbury Pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk and has even been on BBC Dance Passion in 2022!

Producer Reuben Spencer says ‘It's back! I am happy to announce that the Young Performers Showcase is back for another year. Thank you to the Corn Exchange Newbury for allowing me to produce this event again. I am excited to welcome different schools, groups and individuals, while also seeing some familiar faces once again! I am pleased to have been able to widen the search this year to welcome new talent onto our stage. Please, do come and support the talented young people from the local and surrounding areas all performing on one stage!'

Young Performers Showcase is at the Corn Exchange on Wednesday 26 June at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 including booking fee. To book tickets or for more information please visit www.cornexchangenew.com or call 01635 522733.

