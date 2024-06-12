The Fleet Street Quarter Launches Brand New Open-air Amphitheatre With Yamato: The Dummers Of Japan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In partnership with The London Festival of Architecture, the Fleet Street Quarter has launched ‘Assembly', an open-air amphitheatre created by Urban Radicals, AKT II and Millimetre set against the historic backdrop of Kings College London's Maughan Library Courtyard in the heart of the City of London.

The new outdoor theatre will host a series of free alfresco performances, talks, public debates and workshops throughout the summer from 11 June – 31 July in partnership with Sadler's Wells, Kings College London, London Metropolitan University, and Troubadour Stageworks

Kicking off the programme are the world-renowned YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan with their new performance ‘Hinotori' - The Wings of Phoenix, brought to the amphitheatre by Sadler's Wells

Today Tuesday 11 June, the Fleet Street Quarter celebrated the opening of ‘Assembly', a spectacular new open-air amphitheatre in the heart of London, with a captivating performance from the world-renowned YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan, brought to the amphitheatre by Sadler's Wells. Kicking off an exhilarating summer arts and culture programme, the dynamic Japanese Taiko drumming group dazzled visitors and local workers with a midday performance of their new show ‘Hinotori' - The Wings of Phoenix.

Created by Urban Radicals, AKT II and Millimetre for the London Festival of Architecture 2024, ‘Assembly', the amphitheatre by Fleet Street Quarter, is located in King's College London's historic Maughan Library courtyard and offers a unique space for the community to come together and celebrate diversity and artistry. The amphitheatre is designed with inclusivity in mind, freely open to the public. It seats 50 guests and is fully wheelchair accessible.

Throughout the summer until 31 July, visitors can expect a jam-packed line-up of free performances, talks, public debates, and art workshops, with the full programme to be released in the coming days.

Highlights include:

Fix the Folio by Troubadour Stageworks (11, 25 June; 18, 25 July), a dynamic and interactive play set on 8 November 1623, where Isaac Jaggard must recover the scattered pages of Shakespeare's First Folio after an unfortunate mishap. The audience is taken on a 45-minute adventure to help reorder 36 plays, making it a race against time to ensure Shakespeare's works make it to print.

Art Workshops by Bella Gomez (26 June; 3, 10 July), interactive workshops from bold and expressive surface pattern designer and muralist, Bella Gomez.

Climate panel discussion and talks during the Fleet Street Quarter's two-day Climate Festival (25, 26 June) as part of Climate Action Week 2024, featuring senior leaders in the sustainability, property, finance, media and legal sectors.

Lectures from Dr Johnson's House (27 June), informative talks about the life and works of Samuel Johnson, famous lexicographer who once lived in the Fleet Street Quarter.

A Midsummer Night's Dream by Troubadour Stageworks (3, 9, 31 July), Troubadour's rendition of “Midsummer Night's Dream” promises an immersive experience that will transport the audience into a magical realm for 90 minutes. This epic yet intimate production is brimming with original songs and a sense of wonder that captures the essence of Shakespeare's beloved comedy.

Lucy French, CEO of the Fleet Street Quarter, said: “We are very excited to unveil ‘Assembly', the City's first modern day amphitheatre which celebrates the Fleet Street Quarter's vibrant cultural heritage and diversity. The inaugural performance by the YAMATO Drummers marks the beginning of an exciting summer season filled with artistic expression and community experiences. We're delighted to partner with the London Festival of Architecture, to introduce this contemporary amphitheatre, the first in the City in 2000 years, set against the incredible backdrop of the Quarter's rich cultural history, celebrating two millennia of the Quarter's innovation and inclusivity.”

To view the full programme of events, please visit www.fleetstreetquarter.co.uk

