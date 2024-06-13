Stars Will Celebrate Steve Brown at London's Savoy Theatre in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday 16th September at London’s Savoy Theatre stars from the world of music, comedy, film and TV will get together to celebrate the life and music of their friend, composer and lyricist, Steve Brown who died earlier this year. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday 17th June.

The line-up includes: Laura Mvula, Steve Coogan, Charlie Baker, Jenna Boyd, Alfie Brown , Lennie Brown, Rory Bremner, Rob Brydon, Tori Burgess, Sally Cheng, Jon Culshaw, Barbara Dixon, Michael Fenton-Stevens, Scott Graham, Harry Hill, Martin Johnston, Marie Lawrence, Stewart Lee, Rachel Leskovac, Grayson Perry, Jan Raven, Howard Samuels, Nicola Sloan, Stranger Stranger, Rosie Strobel, Emma Jay Thomas, Paul Thornley, Jack Whittle. They will be singing the songs of Steve Brown alongside The Matt Backer Big Band.

Lyricist and composer Steve Brown sadly passed away earlier this year; he had a stellar career. As a writer of musical theatre, he co-createdSpend, Spend, Spend (1998) – about the football pools winner Viv Nicholson. As a comedian, he worked closely with Rory Bremner, Harry Hill and Steve Coogan on TV shows and tours, most notably starring as the bandleader Glenn Ponder in the latter’s Alan Partridge talk showKnowing Me, Knowing You (1994). Brown also produced acclaimed debut albums by the singer-songwriters Rumer and Laura Mvula. The latter was nominated in 2013 for the Mercury prize he also wrote the Wonky Donkey jingle for Ant and Dec’s SM:TV.

Steve Brown and Harry Hill developed the 2014 X Factor musical I Can’t Sing, produced by Simon Cowell. In 2022, their show about the New Labour years Tony! (The Tony Blair Rock Opera)took residence at the Park Theatre in North London and went on a regional tour.

Harry Hill said: ‘Steve wrote great songs for all of us , he made us all sound smarter and funnier than we ever were - and here we are, all together to celebrate what he gave us. It’s going to be brilliant.'

