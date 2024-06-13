Video: THE WIZ's Avery Wilson Shares What Makes His Version of Scarecrow Different

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for an electrifying new episode of the podcast “Survival Jobs”, where hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, sit down with the charming and multi-talented Avery Wilson. Making his Broadway debut as the ‘Scarecrow’ in the hit musical The Wiz, Avery shares his journey to the Great White Way and offers an inside look at his unique portrayal of the iconic character.

Avery also reveals why audiences are flocking to see The Wiz and discusses how his interpretation of the ‘Scarecrow’ stands apart from previous renditions. He also delves into the thrill of working alongside Broadway icons Wayne Brady and Deborah Cox, among other remarkable cast members. To top it off, Avery engages in a delightful game of Fill-In-the-Lyric, showcasing his quick wit and musical prowess!

Fans will also learn how 2024 Tony Nominee, Shoshana Bean, supported Avery on his journey to booking his first theater job ever! Plus, get an exclusive sneak peek into Avery and his co-star’s stunning appearance at the Met Gala, where they dazzled on the red carpet.

This exciting episode kicks off with Samantha and Jason’s last-minute predictions for the upcoming 2024 Tony Awards, happening this Sunday.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!