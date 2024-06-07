Video: Watch the Music Video For 'And Now I Rise' From SUPERYOU

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“And Now I Rise”, the latest video and single from SuperYou Musical with vocal and electric violin performance by the show’s creator, Lourds Lane, has been released. The song is sung by "Rise," the socially awkward misfit superhero in SuperYou Musical who learns to embrace all of who she is with her mantra, ”If I can’t fix it, I will feature it!”

Check out the video here!

The song is an anthem for anyone who has ever been bullied, felt "othered" or doesn't feel like they fit in, and captures the essence of SuperYou Musical’s core themes of resilience and self-love. The diverse cast of about 100 individuals in the music video are all real people playing themselves, including those who are LGBTQIA+, neurodivergent, differently abled, navigating various mental health issues, and those who have experienced racism, sexual abuse, trafficking, addiction, ageism, sexism, depression, and crippling grief. Collectively, they have learned to embrace who they are and wear their 'scars with pride.’

Every person in the cast was interviewed about their "pain to power" stories and their real-life experiences are shared weekly in an inspiring video series on the SuperYou Musical social channels called "SuperYouman Stories" on #SUPERYOUSUNDAY.

Music and Lyrics for "And Now I Rise": Lourds Lane. Director: Guilherme Lepca, Production by: SuperYou Musical and Smart Diseños, Music Video Story and "SuperYouman Stories" Concept: Lourds Lane, Editing and Animation: Smart Diseños, First Assistant Director: Richard Calvache, Casting: Ian B. Connor and Wojcik Casting Team, Producer: Jennifer Mary Mears, Executive Producer: All Awesome LLC /Melissa Jones/Lourds Lane, Music Production: Lourds Lane and Baba Z. Buerger.

The single for “And Now I Rise” is available now on all streaming platforms.

SuperYou runs at Curve 22 October to 9 November and tickets are now on general sale. To find out more, visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call 0116 242 3916 or visit Curve’s Box Office in-person.

SuperYou is an uplifting musical, written and composed by Lourds Lane, that centres around the transformative journey of a comic book artist who discovers self-love and her own voice as her superheroine creations spring to life. The new sung-through rock opera version of the show will have its first fully staged UK production at Leicester’s Curve theatre this autumn.

After making its West End debut for a sold-out, one night only concert at The Lyric Theatre in 2023, this new rendition of the beloved cult hit is a complete reimagination, now rewritten and presented entirely through song.

The musical’s score is a dynamic rock soundtrack that seamlessly incorporates a wide range of musical styles, including pop, hip hop, swing, blues, gospel, country, and soulful power ballads. Through its instantly memorable soundtrack, SuperYou delves into themes of discovering inner strength, while fostering acceptance, inclusivity, and kindness, both towards others and, crucially, oneself, making it a tale that feels particularly relevant and timely in today’s world.

Initially planned for an off-Broadway debut, SuperYou was the first theatrical production to perform during the pandemic, staging concerts on socially distanced pick-up trucks at a drive-in, in upstate New York. These pandemic concerts garnered national and international attention, and a film was later released as a popular documentary on Broadway on Demand.

Due to its online popularity and viral videos, SuperYou quickly sold-out Carnegie Hall for two nights in July 2022, and then proceeded to win BroadwayWorld’s Best New Musical Award in Milwaukee for its developmental presentation the following year. With an impressive debut at London’s Musical Con in 2022, SuperYou returned last year as a “teaser” ahead of the West End concert at The Lyric Theatre in November.

SuperYou Musical has book/music/lyrics and co-arrangements by Lourds Lane, direction and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Cynthia Nordstorm with video design by Caite Hevner, lighting design by Ryan O’Gara and sound design by Tony Gayle. Casting by Pearson Casting and is produced by Melissa M. Jones / All Awesome LLC with general management by Anthology Theatre Productions.

