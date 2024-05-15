UK Premiere of THE STORY OF MY LIFE Comes to Stage Door Theatre in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage Door Theatre has announced the UK premiere of the intimate two-person Broadway musical THE STORY OF MY LIFE, with Music and Lyrics by Neil Bartram and Book by Brian Hill, Directed by Robert McWhir.

THE STORY OF MY LIFE, which follows two childhood friends from age six to 35, will open at Stage Door Theatre in Drury Lane, the first pub theatre in the West End, on Wednesday 4 September and run to Saturday October 19.

Press Night: Friday September 13 at 7.30pm

Best-selling author Thomas Weaver has come back to his hometown to deliver the eulogy for his childhood friend, Alvin Kelby, but finds himself desperately scrambling for something to say. His reality is shattered by the memory of Alvin who takes him deep into Thomas's mind cluttered with a lifetime of stories.

Nominated for four 2009 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical, The Story of My Life is a Broadway rarity: an intimate musical that candidly explores the simplicity of human need and the complexity of emotions under which it lies buried.

Composer-lyricist Neil Bartram and librettist Brian Hill have created an authentic and affecting work, told through a series of songs – in turn playful, touching and dramatic. The Story of My Life inspires us to reconnect with those who were part of the earliest chapters of our own life stories.

The Story of My Life follows the friendship of Alvin and Thomas, two men from a small town. These lifelong friends are reunited after Alvin's mysterious death. In the abstract world of his mind, Thomas struggles to write Alvin's eulogy while recounting the many turns that their lives have taken since meeting as children. Alvin searches through the manuscripts and stories in Thomas' mind to lead him on a journey of remembrance. Through music and song, these two friends recount their adventures, explore their past dissonance and ultimately discover what is at the base of every strong friendship... love.

