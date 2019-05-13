UK's Biggest And Best Music Quiz Returns To Warrington After Double Sell-out

May. 13, 2019  

The UK's 'biggest and best' music quiz is this month returning to Warrington for a third time after selling out its first two events.

Sounds Familiar Music Quiz (SFMQ) is a craze which is sweeping the nation with its party vibe and friendly competition, and it's coming back to Parr Hall on Friday 24 May.

There are prizes for first, second, third and last place, best team name and team spirit award so there are lots of chances to win - maybe it'll be third time lucky for your team!

With over 100 tracks across eight rounds, Sounds Familiar is as far from a pub quiz as you can get: everyone in the team is included and you don't need to know the answers to have a good time.

Expect to hear anything from Wham! to Weller, Katy Perry to Tom Petty, Tina Turner to Tinie Tempah and Bruno to Bowie.

By the end of the night, people are on their feet - and in some cases the benches - dancing and singing along to the tunes; that's why Sounds Familiar has earned the title of the UK's best music quiz!

SFMQ has entertained tens of thousands of people at weekly residencies across London, monthly events around the UK and festivals including Glastonbury.

Tickets for both events are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.



