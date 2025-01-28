Toucan Theatre To Present UK Tour of THE NAUGHTY FOX And THE NOISY DINOSAUR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Toucan Theatre will presentÂ twoÂ immersive, multisensory productionsâ€”The Naughty Fox and The Noisy Dinosaur. Designed to include every child, both productions will puppeteer Jellycat toys using an original score, light projection and interactive play, to bring to light themes of kindness, friendship, and self-expression.

With creative captions, high contrast imagery â€“ to engage babies in their first few months, as well as inclusive for children with partial blindness and visual impairments - and reduced audience performances for PMLD/SEND groups. Toucan Theatre will curate inclusive first experiences of live theatre as they tour to London, Leeds, Oldham and Cumbria.

In The Naughty Fox, children are invited into a magical den with three playful creaturesâ€”Honk, Splash, and TaWit TaWooâ€”as they guide the Naughty Fox on an adventure to discover the importance of sharing. Set in an enchanted forest, Fox learns from the mystical Aurora that true friendship is built on care and generosity. Fully accessible and relaxed, the show is for children under 5 and their grown-ups, including creative captions for deaf and hard of hearing audiences, with reduced audience performances available for PMLD/SEND groups by arrangement.

The Noisy Dinosaur has lost its roar and audiences must work together with the cast of cuddly creatures as they find the sounds of the world around them and make some noise. Created with inclusivity at its core, this Cuddly Jungle will comes alive in a fun, engaging experience for children under 5 and their grown-ups. The show includes creative captions for deaf and hard of hearing audiences, high contrast imagery for partial blindness or visual impairment, and is fully accessible with relaxed performances. Reduced audience performances are also available for PMLD/SEND groups by arrangement.

Using theatre and performance as storytelling tools, Toucan Theatre provides not only entertainment but vital opportunities for healing and fostering important conversations. With a commitment to inclusivity and the removal of barriers, their creative work ensures that everyone can engage with the arts. Valuing play as a developmental tool for children and a means of bonding for audiences of all ages, they believe that sharing stories, imagination, and diverse voices is key to building stronger, more connected communities.

Both productions have been co-created with students at St. Nicholas SEND school, Canterbury, Abbey Court SEND School, Rochester and John F. Kennedy SEND school in Stratford and Plaistow, as part of Toucan Theatre's incredible â€˜inclusivity-first' model. Throughout the tour, both shows will also be performing at special educational needs and disabilities schools, hospices and respite centres in between their performances at various venues.

Founders for Toucan Theatre James Baldwin and Hannah Farley-Hills comment, Our shows are often a child's first experience of theatre, and sometimes the only theatre they will experience in their life - what a huge privilege. Because of this, we start every new show with inclusivity as our first creation tool to ensure that we represent theatre as a space for imagination and play to every single child.

