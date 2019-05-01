The Watermill Theatre Announces National Tour Of MACBETH and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

This Autumn, The Watermill Theatre takes its highly acclaimed productions of Shakespeare's Macbeth and A Midsummer Night's Dream on the road for a six week tour that will begin at Northern Stage Newcastle on September 10 and culminate at The Theatre Royal Norwich on October 19. Playing side-by-side, Artistic Director Paul Hart's visceral actor-musician led productions are presented by the Newbury based theatre's celebrated resident Shakespeare company, The Watermill Ensemble, whose previous successes have also included Romeo and Juliet and Twelfth Night.



Hart's magical production of A Midsummer Night's Dream received rave reviews when it premiered at the theatre and subsequently toured last year. The Stage described it as "fizzing with charm and humour" and What's On Stage hailed it as "an evening of magical delight". This staging of Shakespeare's most popular play employs the hedonistic soulful sounds of Nina Simone and Billie Holiday as an intoxicating backdrop to the story of four lovers who throw off the decorum of the royal courts, for on one fateful magic-filled night in the enchanted Athenian woods.

Macbeth, which played at the Watermill Theatre in March this year, starring Billy Postlethwaite, was described by The Guardian as "dazzling" and "a show that burns with purpose, passion and energy to spare". This blood-soaked tale of the "butcher and his fiendlike queen" is set against the electrifying soundtrack of Jonny Cash and The Rolling Stones performed live by an accomplished cast of actor musicians.



Watermill Theatre Artistic Director Paul Hart says, "The aim is to create new Shakespeare productions that excite and engage audiences of all ages and walks of life. To be taking this work from the Watermill to these major theatres across the country is incredibly exciting. It's a great opportunity for us to share our unique style of work that combines Shakespeare's astonishing language with physical theatre and live music to create bold new versions of these great plays."



Casting for each production will be announced in the next few weeks.



Formed in 2017, The Watermill Ensemble is a company of multi-talented performers, including accomplished actor- musicians, with a 50:50 gender split. Its aim is to combine Shakespeare's texts and live music to create new versions of the plays, which will tour. It also forms part of The Watermill's education programme.



The Watermill Theatre has developed a reputation as one of Britain's leading regional theatres. From its beautiful home in a small Berkshire village, work has been created that is admired around the world. Over 73,000 people attend shows or attend one-off events at The Watermill each year, where some 12 new productions are staged annually, ranging from Shakespeare and musicals to classics, new plays and youth theatre productions. The Watermill tours regularly across the UK as well as rural touring productions, which play in village halls and small arts centres in the South. Recent and upcoming tours and London transfers have included Amélie (National Tour), Twelfth Night (Wilton's Music Hall), Burke and Hare (Jermyn Street Theatre), Trial By Laughter (National Tour), Teddy (National Tour and The Vaults), Crazy For You (National Tour), The Wipers Times (West End and Tour), Loot (Park Theatre), Twelfth Night and Romeo and Juliet (International Tours), Murder For Two (The Other Palace) and Frankenstein (Wilton's Music Hall).



The Watermill Theatre aims to be a focal point for the local community and is proud to play a leading part in helping the careers of the theatre-makers of tomorrow. The Watermill's unique environment encourages a real sense of ensemble, and its intimate 200-seat auditorium also means that there is a particularly strong connection between the actors and audience. This combination makes The Watermill a very special place to visit.





