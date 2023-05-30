The Revel Puck Circus Wow Their Way To Walthamstow! L Leyton Jubilee Park L, 13th - 29th July 2023

After dazzling audiences in Brighton, The Revel Puck Circus returns to Leyton Jubilee Park to premiere the second chapter of their exhilarating show, The Wing Scuffle Spectacular: A Lion's Heart. The acclaimed East London circus company are back on their home turf, combining their signature joyous style with an extraordinary cast of international talent. Breathtaking acrobatics, physical comedy, and sincere celebration are all performed with heartfelt hilarity â€“ and a dangerous edge.Â

Where we balance and accommodate other bodies, extraordinary communities form â€“ it just so happens that the Pucks are 15 feet in the air, somersaulting around a swinging chainsaw, and lip-syncing their way into RuPaul's good books. This is no ordinary circus â€“ with moonwalking acrobats, and a stellar international cast, the Revel Pucks continue to create circus differently, believing that a universally entertaining performance does not entail sacrificing artistic integrity or entertainment.

The Revel Puck Big Top will be joined in Leyton Jubilee Park by a family friendly bar, serving drinks and snacks, so audiences can make a day of it ahead of theÂ circus spectacular. Audiences young and old will find something to love in this alternative circus show, making it the perfect family outing these summer holidays.

The Wing Scuffle Spectacular: A Lion's Heart is a tented circus show for the 21st century, embracing yet defying public perceptions of circus. With diversity at the heart of this rebellious and welcoming company, The Revel Puck Circus are making circus that speaks to all whilst reimagining what circus is, and what circus could be. Amidst its physical spectacularism, it is a call to arms to care for each other, challenge each other and take risks together for higher reward.

The rich line up of performers includes aerial hoop and hair hanging artist Tara Talland (National Centre for Circus Arts, Troupe Vertigo), cloud swing and hula hoop artist Annie Bachman (The Wing Scuffle Spectacular; Wish Park), clown and acrobat Arielle Lauzon (La Galerie, Machine de Cirque; DREAM PARADE Christian Dior SS19 & Mimbre, Paris Fashion Week), and Artistic Director and juggler Luke Hallgarten. The teeterboard troupe will be made up of Felix Greif and PhilomÃ¨ne Perrenoud (School of Dance and Circus, Stockholm; Cirkus Curkor), as well as Sebastian Parker (One Young World, Royal Albert Hall). The hand-to-hand acrobatic duo is comprised of JoÃ«lle ZiÃ¶rjen and Michael Patterson (National Circus School, Montreal; 7 Fingers).

Artistic Director Luke Hallgarten comments, We are so excited to be coming back to Leyton, it feels like home! Coming back for the first time since 2021 is a fantastic opportunity for us to show our community how we've developed since then. We've got an amazing second chapter of the Wing Scuffle Spectacular in store, with new and old faces joining us from Montreal, Sweden and Walthamstow. We are also delighted to be able to host training and work placements for local young people, and to platform local artists through our 'Leyton Pucks Series'â€¦More information on these to come soon, in the meantime - get your tickets for this summer's circus!

Thursday 13th July â€“ Saturday 29th July 2023

Tickets Click Here

Age restrictions Suitable for all ages

Website www.revelpuckcircus.com

Running Time 2 hours, including an interval

Location Leyton Jubilee Park, Seymour Road, London, E10 7BL