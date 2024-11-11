The Mill At Sonning Announces DEATH COMES TO PEMBERLEY And More for 2025 Season

The Mill at Sonning has announced its full roster of in-house theatre productions for 2025.

They include the world premiere of the P.D.James’ thriller Death Comes To Pemberley, adapted for the stage for the first time; a new production of the classic musical My Fair Lady; and a 60-minute version of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, performed alongside afternoon tea or high tea in the theatre’s restaurant.

Artistic Director Sally Hughes and Associate Artistic Director Adam Rolston, said: “The 2025 season is shaping up to be one of our best yet, filled with laughter, drama and unforgettable moments. We are excited that in February after 43 years, The Mill’s dinner service will change from self-serve buffet to a modern British menu with full table service. Our new menu will present a creative selection of modern cuisine using the finest seasonal ingredients, but the beloved Mill classics of Steak & Ale Pie and Bread & Butter Pudding remain!”

THE 2025 SEASON IN FULL

13 February - 12 April, 2025

It Runs in the Family

An infectious comedy by Ray Cooney.

Dr. David Mortimore, renowned neurologist, is about to deliver the most important lecture of his life. A knighthood is certainly within reach! When into his hospital sanctuary comes Jane Tate - ex-nurse and ex-girlfriend - with shocking news as to why she departed so hastily 16 years and nine months ago. Not only is Dr. Mortimore the father of her son Leslie, but the strapping teenager is now in reception baying to see his long lost parent! Trying to hold both his career and marriage together, there is only one solution for Dr. Mortimore - send for the faithful friend Dr. Bonney. What ensues is a dangerous web of expanding lies and manic cover-ups involving a Police Sergeant, Dr. Mortimore’s wife, a severe hospital Matron and Dr. Bonney’s mother. Farce at its finest, spinning deliriously out of control and tickling the funny bones in traditional Ray Cooney fashion.

1 May - 28 June, 2025

Death Comes To Pemberley

World Premiere

The idyllic estate of Pemberley, home to Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy from Jane Austen’s iconic Pride and Prejudice becomes the stage for a chilling mystery, imagined by one of Britain’s finest ever crime novelists, P.D James. The celebrated ‘Queen of Crime’ was the creator of much loved detective Adam Dalgleish, featuring in 14 novels and a TV series. Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy are happily settled into married life. As preparations are underway for an annual ball, the tranquil atmosphere is shattered by the sudden arrival of Lydia Wickham, Elizabeth’s flighty younger sister, who brings with her news of a murder in the nearby woods. The victim is Captain Denny, an acquaintance from Mr. Darcy’s regiment, and suspicion falls upon Wickham, Lydia’s husband, whose tumultuous past and strained relationship with Darcy make him an easy target for blame. As the investigation unfolds, secrets long buried begin to surface, casting doubt on the innocence of those closest to Elizabeth and Darcy. Death Comes to Pemberley is a testament to the enduring power of Austen’s world and the timeless appeal of a well-crafted whodunit. Directed by Joe Harmston and adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel. Casting by Kate Plantin.

10 July - 6 September, 2025

Don’t Rock the Boat

A comedy by Robin Hawdon.

In a wild ride down the Thames, the tranquil river waters turn into a storm in a teacup. Picture this. Brash, self-made property tycoon Arthur Bullhead is on a mission to seal the deal of his dreams. But instead of a boardroom, he chooses the quirky setting of his converted riverside barge, the Bunty, for a weekend getaway with the local planning committee chairman and his unsuspecting family. Little do they know, Bullhead’s idea of a relaxing weekend involves more chaos than calm. With personalities clashing like bumper cars at a fairground, the stage is set for a comedy of errors. Bullhead’s shady

business tactics clash with the straight-laced Coombes family’s morals faster than you can say “high tide.” As the weekend unfolds, Bullhead’s antics leave the Coombes in knots, with his offer dangling like a carrot on a fishing line. But will they take the bait, or will they stage a mutiny on the Bunty?!

9 - 13 September, 2025

The Importance of Being Earnest

A one-hour immersive production of Oscar Wilde’s greatest romantic comedy of manners staged in the Mill’s 250-seat restaurant. Directed by Tam Williams with the creative team behind previous Mill immersive shows, Still Life and Twelfth Night, with all the music played and sung live, while theatregoers enjoy afternoon or high tea. Afternoon Tea served from 1pm. High Tea is served from 5pm.

18 September - 8 November, 2025

The Shadow in the Mirror

A stage adaptation of Gerald Durrell’s haunting short story The Entrance, adapted by Dugald Bruce-Lockheart, set in the shadowy corridors of a crumbling English manor where the past refuses to rest. It’s the unsettling story of a bookseller who uncovers an ancient, hidden doorway in an old country house – and the ghostly terror that lurks behind it. As the boundary between the living and the dead blurs, secrets long buried come to light, leading to a chilling confrontation with a force beyond human understanding. Prepare for a night of suspense, tension, and a creeping sense of dread. Will you dare look at The Shadow In The Mirror?

20 November 2025 - 17 January, 2026

My Fair Lady

Lerner and Loewe’s famous musical, the tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady, featuring one of musical theatre’s greatest scores, has captivated audiences for decades. Songs include “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?,” “With a Little Bit of Luck,” “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “Get Me to the Church on Time” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.” Director Joseph Pitcher returns to the Mill following the award-winning success of Gypsy, High Society and Guys and Dolls.