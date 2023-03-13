Robert Galinsky to Bring THE BENCH A HOMELESS LOVE STORY to the UK in April

Playwright/performer/activist Galinsky has been invited to bring his hit Off Broadway play, The Bench A Homeless Love Story (Directed by Jay O. Sanders), to Oxford University and Cornwall England. In addition, he is offering a series of lectures about his work bringing drama and literacy to incarcerated individuals at Rikers Island Jail and Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison.

He will be producing a staged reading of The Bench, A Homeless Love Story. Based on real people and true stories, The Bench, set in urban decay and rubble, explores the emotional heartbreak of five homeless characters and the catastrophic hysteria surrounding AIDs in the 1980's. This presentation will be cast with local actors and as Galinsky says "is a preview, a warm up if you will, for the Bench debut production at Sing Sing Prison in May!" https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230256®id=57&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thebenchplay.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



The Bench, A Homeless Love Story arriving UK soil is good news indeed and will help you fall back in love with humanity, in this jaw dropping performance and social commentary. In the midst of political squabbling, scandals and heartbreaking headlines, the arrival of The Bench is a tender, passionate and powerful exposè of what it means to be human. Galinsky gives us a timely reminder that behind every headline, every story, is a messy mosaic of human beings who are trying their best to survive." Simon Cohen, TED Speaker/Coach, Author, President Henco Global

The Bench is the crucial next chapter for younger generations and is sparking a long-overdue conversation about how we treat one another, just as Hamilton started a conversation about our democracy, The Bench will helps people understand and speak with compassion about the most vulnerable in our society. "The Bench is a powerful piece that shines a light on the complexity and humanity of people experiencing homelessness. I am passionate about supporting projects that exist at the intersection of art and activism, which is why I am honored to be on producing team of The Bench." Monique Coleman, First-ever United Nations Youth Champion



The World Literacy Summit brings together leaders from 85 countries representing over two-thirds of the world's population, and all with a single focus - advocating, championing, and educating on the vital importance of improving literacy levels across the globe. https://www.worldliteracysummit.org



ABOUT THE ARTISTS

BackStage Magazine has called Robert Galinsky's acting "extraordinary & effortless" while High Times Magazine says Galinsky is "manic, deadpan & takes aim with psychotic precision." Galinsky is a performance coach, director, producer, writer, prison activist and New York City town crier. He is founder of GalinskyCoaching.com, has directed and co-written over fifty TEDxTalks and he works with teenagers in Rikers Island Jail and jails and prisons throughout NY State. His one-person play "The Bench, A Homeless Love Story" ran at Off Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre and had an extended run at East Village Playhouse and in Hollywood at the Hudson Guild Theater. His first self-published book of poetry and plays, "Scribbling on Spaghetti" is out now on Don't Tase Me Books and available on Amazon. Galinsky runs a live poetry night, "Poetry in New York" the third Thursday of each month, at Book Club Bar in Alphabet City. His work as an artist activist has been featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, and on "The VIEW," NPR, "ABC Nightline News" and many media outlets. More at www.galinskycoaching.com

(Director) most recently appeared at The Public Theater in a trilogy of new plays written and directed by Richard Nelson called The Gabriels; Election Year in the Life of One Family, with a company including his wife, Maryann Plunkett. The productions then toured the world, were filmed by WNET, and livestreamed on BroadwayHD. Before that, they also appeared together in Nelson's four-play series The Apple Family which was filmed and shown as well on WNET before touring Europe. A passionate Shakespearian, Sanders has also been seen in King Lear, Titus Andronicus, Twelfth Night, Hamlet, Midsummer Night's Dream, among others, as well as portraying George W. Bush in David Hare's Stuff Happens at the Public and Alfred Doolittle in Pygmalion at The Roundabout on Broadway. In 2015, his own play, Unexplored Interior, had its world premiere as the inaugural production of Washington D.C.'s Mosaic Theater. His long list of film credits includes JFK, The Day After Tomorrow, Glory, Tumbleweeds, Half Nelson, Edge of Darkness, and Revolutionary Road. Recent television includes "Sneaky Pete," "True Detective," "Blindspot," "The Good Wife," "American Odyssey," and "Person of Interest". His voice can be frequently heard narrating a long list of PBS documentaries, from WGBH's NOVA to WNET's "Secrets of the Dead".