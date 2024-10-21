Riverside Theatres Hosts a Night of Cinematic Masterpieces in HOLLYWOOD IN CONCERT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In their blockbuster annual event, Sydney’s beloved The Metropolitan Orchestra (TMO) bursts onto the Riverside stage to perform some of the greatest music ever written for the silver screen on Saturday 2nd November.

Led by TMO’s dynamic Chief Conductor Sarah-Grace Williams and featuring Concertmaster Victoria Jacono-Gilmovich on solo violin, this live orchestral concert at Western Sydney’s favourite venue will delight and inspire with incredible music from your favourite cinematic masterpieces, from John William’s Harry Potter and Raiders of the Lost Ark to Danny Elfman’s Batman and Spiderman themes.

Highlights include music from Mission Impossible, Back To The Future, Toy Story, and The Mission, plus the incredibly moving Adagio for Strings by Barber as performed in several movies including Platoon, The Elephant Man, and Lorenzo’s Oil.

Hear, feel, and watch the incredible music you’ve grown to know and love, and perhaps one or two works you didn’t know you adored, all performed live by one of Sydney’s best ensembles.

