Richmond Theatre Announces A Star-Studded New Season Of Shows For 2020

Following a hugely successful Autumn season where Richmond Theatre celebrated 120 years of inspiring theatre, Richmond Theatre announces its' Winter season, jam-packed with beloved classics, gripping adaptions and toe-tapping music nights.

Kicking off the season is the spellbinding tale of SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS, loaded with all the traditional pantomime ingredients audiences have come to expect from Richmond Theatre. From dazzling costumes and mischievous taunts, to festive sing-a-longs and villainous comedy from author, comedian and presenter Jo Brand, SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS is set to be a must-see this festive season. Jo will be joined by Britain's Got Talent finalist Jon Clegg, who makes a welcome return to Richmond Theatre after his show-stealing performance as Mr Smee in the 2018's Peter Pan, and panto-dame royalty Jason Sutton. Sure to be the fairest panto of them all.

Once the festive season draws to a close, the Richmond audiences will to be thrilled by DIAL M FOR MURDER based on Frederick Knott's stage and screen play made famous by Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 film. Starring Tom Chambers (Top Hat, Strictly Come Dancing) as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who's mind turns to revenge after discovering his wife Margot, played by Sally Bretton (Not Going Out, Death in Paradise, The Office), has been unfaithful. A devilishly funny thriller, guaranteed to leave audiences captivated.

From the Tony and Olivier winning playwright, The Classic Comedy Theatre Company presents the brilliant farcical comedy, Alan Ayckbourn'S TEN TIMES TABLE. Leading the cast in this satirical, social observation is Robert Daws (The Royal, Poldark) as the excitable chairman Ray who leads the calamitous committee tasked with planning the Pendon Folk Festival, which divides when Ray's wife Helen, portrayed by Deborah Grant (Bergerac, Not Going Out) has a bone to pick...one of Ayckbourn's most hilarious comedies not to be missed!

The breath-taking MOSCOW CITY BALLET returns with a double-bill spectacular. Firstly, one of the most popular classic ballets THE NUTCRACKER, which tells the timeless story of Clara who is whisked away on a fairytale adventure by her Nutcracker Prince. It's followed by SWAN LAKE, a signature piece of MOSCOW CITY BALLET's repertoire, depicting the epic story of Prince Seigfried and his doomed love for Odette. Both pieces are set to Tchaikovsky's classic scores and performed by Russian's greatest dancers, alongside a full orchestra.

The whole family can enjoy a great day out with PEPPA PIG'S BEST DAY EVER! Fresh from the West End, this new show based on the beloved series sees Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and George go on a road trip full of adventures! From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles, there is fun to be had by Peppa and all of her friends.

Prepare to be exhilarated by Daphne Du Maurier's psychological thriller MY COUSIN RACHEL, a classic gothic romance set in the wild landscape of the Cornish coast. Starring Helen George (Call the Midwife, After Miss Julie) as murderer, seducer and thief, Countess Rachel Sangalletti, whose arrival at the estate of her recently deceased husband causes suspicions and uncontrollable desires.

Willy Russell's legendary musical BLOOD BROTHERS returns to Richmond, telling the story of two twins separated at birth and grew up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic circumstances. Starring Lyn Paul as Mrs Johnstone who first debuted in the iconic role in London's West End in 1997 and is touring one last time before saying a final farewell to the character in 2020. Don't miss the chance to hear the hair-raising score which includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and Tell Me It's Not True. A dark, scathingly wicked mystery full of suspense for all.

One of the UK's most prolific comedians, Jennifer Saunders (French and Saunders, Lady Windemere's Fan), stars as the preposterous clairvoyant Madame Arcati in Noël Coward's classic comedy BLITHE SPIRIT directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Sir Richard Eyre (Guys and Dolls, Private Lives). Written in 1941, Coward's inventive, witty and meticulously engineered comedy tells the story of Charles (Geoffrey Streatfeild) and wife Ruth (Lisa Dillion) who are haunted by a past relationship after an eccentric medium inadvertently conjures up the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, at a séance. A must-not-miss skilfully crafted comedy, prior to a West End run.

Ellen Kent presents two nights of award-winning Opera starting with Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY with exquisite sets, including a spectacular Japanese garden, and fabulous costumes including antique wedding kimonos from Japan. It's followed by LA BOHEME, one of the most romantic operas ever written. It tells the tragic tale of the doomed, consumptive Mimi and her love for a penniless writer, and will include, a brass band, snow effects and Muzetta's dog will also make an entrance. Starring Korean soprano Elena Dee.

Bill Kenwright's The Classic Thriller Company brings it's latest thrilling instalment with THE CAT AND THE CANARY, a new adaption of the 1922 murderous mystery, which inspired multiple movie adaptions throughout the years. Twenty years after the death of Mr West, his descendants gather to a remote mansion to learn who will inherit has vast wealth, who once revealed, turns into prey and sets off a chain of macabre events. Star casting to be announced in due course.

After a hugely successful run in the West End, the outstanding and unforgettable adaption of Khaled Hosseini's international bestselling novel THE KITE RUNNER takes to the stage. Set in Afghanistan on the verge of war on a beautiful afternoon in Kabul where the skies are full of colour and the excitement of a kite flying tournament floods through the city, but no one can foresee the terrible incident that will shatter their lives forever. It's a haunting tale of friendship spans cultures and continents and follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.

After multiple record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, the Olivier nominated, terrifying cult phenomenon GHOST STORIES goes on its' first national tour following a successful West End run. Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman's spine-tingling production invites audiences to enter a nightmarish world where all your deepest fears and most disturbing thoughts are imagined live onstage in a fully sensory and electrifying encounter like no other. Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension. The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15.

The World Premiere of new thriller THE CROFT arrives in Richmond, starring Gwen Taylor (Barbara, The Importance of Being Earnest) as Enid, Caroline Harker (Middlemarch, A Touch of Frost) as Suzanne/Ruth and Lucy Doyle (Vienna 1934) as Laura/Eilene. Based on a haunting true story set in a remote village in the Scottish Highlands, we encounter three women from different eras, whose lives are intertwined by the crofts' dark history as they discover the terrifying truths that lurk within.

Following a sell-out run at The Almeida, the critically-acclaimed THE DOCTOR visits Richmond before a West End run. Directed and freely adapted from Professor Bernhardi by Arthur Schnitzler by Olivier award winner Robert Icke, THE DOCTOR is set on an ordinary day, at a private hospital whilst a young woman fights for her life. A priest arrives to save her soul, her doctor refuses him entry. In a divisive time, in a divided nation, a society takes sides. Starring Juliet Stevenson as Professor Ruth Wolff with one of the best theatrical performances of the year.

Throughout the season, Richmond theatre welcomes some of the most iconic musical celebrations to suit every mood. Bring your Maggie May to SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK - THE Rod Stewart STORY; hop on a train from Waterloo for ABBA MANIA; you'll be Dancing in the Street after THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN; get In the Mood with THE Glenn Miller ORCHESTRA; have A Little Less Conversation and little more dancing please at A VISION OF ELVIS; get complete Satisfaction at THE COUNTERFIET STONES; relive that One Moment in Time at WHITNEY - QUEEN OF THE NIGHT; travel back, even If Only For One Night, to LUTHER - Luther Vandross CELEBARTION; Never Forget the ultimate boyband with RE-TAKE THAT: TAKE THAT GREATEST HITS THE SING-A-LONG; and go to the bar to grab a Whiskey in the Jar with SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS - THE STORY OF THE DUBLINERS.

Richmond Theatre also brings some of the finest comedians to the stage with: AN EVENING WITH ERIC OF ERN, a brilliant homage to Morcambe and Wise from Olivier award nominated Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens; join ED BYRNE as he takes a long hard look at himself and tried to decide if he has ANY traits worth passing onto his children in IF I'M HONEST; the ground-breaking radio show ROUND THE HORNE comes alive on the Richmond stage; and MILTON JONES IN MILTON: IMPOSSIBLE - the truth about becoming an international spy before a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock The Week and Live at the Apollo.

Rounding up the varied programming this season is: the international smash-hit dance spectacular, SPIRIT OF THE DANCE, an explosive fusion of Irish dancing and dance styles from around the world; SING-A-LONG-A THE GREATEST SHOWMAN the hit film in the greatest way possible, where audiences can bring their Zac Efron or Zendaya and Rewrite the Stars and sing along as loudly as they can with on-screen lyrics; and Rock'n'Roll legend takes to road to celebrate 60 years in the business with Joe Brown IN CONCERT - 60TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR - combining timeless classics, rockabilly, gospel, country, bluegrass, and rock 'n' roll, live onstage.

Richmond Theatre is dedicated to making sure people of all ages and abilities can take part in the theatre and the arts, and our Creative Learning Department has various workshops and courses to that inclusive and fun for all! There's something to suit everyone: children can learning singing, dancing and acting technique with RICHMOND MINI PERFORMERS and RICHMOND YOUNG PERFORMERS; schools can benefit from the EDUCATION PROGRAMME which includes National Curriculum Workshops, Masterclasses and Production Insights; and for families, go on an interactive Storytelling tour with RICHMOND BEAR ADVENTURES, each one with a fun and unique theme. For further information regarding workshops and creative learning bookings please contact: richmondcl@theambassadors.com.





