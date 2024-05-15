Review: COMIC CON LIVERPOOL, Exhibition Centre Liverpool

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Since hosting their first event at Exhibition Centre Liverpool in 2018, Comic Con Liverpool have delighted fans with one of Europe’s largest pop culture conventions - and this year’s was one of their biggest, best and most brilliant yet.

From Q&A panels with celebrity guests including the Supernatural and The Lord of the Rings casts, along with impressive set builds, incredible Cosplay, live theatre performances and more, Comic Con Liverpool had something for everyone.

Taking place from 4-5 May 2024, Comic Con Liverpool was held across three venues on Liverpool’s waterfront - including the Exhibition Centre, the ACC auditorium and the M&S Bank Arena. The convention was well-organised. You could find the guests, events and performances that you wanted to see very easily, and there was plenty for all generations of pop culture fans to enjoy.

On the M&S Bank Arena stage throughout the weekend, attendees were entertained with theatre shows and amazing live performances by bands Lina and the Lions and Blues Harvest. There were also theatre performances by companies such as the brilliant Pop Up Puppet Cinema, who left the audience laughing out loud with their puppet versions of iconic films including Back to the Future.

Read what our reviewer thought about Pop Up Puppet Cinema.

The Saturday also saw performances by the incredible Drag Castle, who delighted attendees with lip syncs of songs including "I put a spell on you" from Hocus Pocus. Drag Castle’s performances were energetic, exciting and featured a cast of talented performers who I hope to see at another Comic Con in the future. They were brilliant.

On the arena floor, fans (including myself) could take photos with lots of jaw-dropping set and prop builds, which was very exciting. From a sofa shaped to look like the lips from the opening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, to seeing every component on a life size X-Wing from Star Wars or each scale on the dinosaur on the Jurassic Park set builds, each detail on the set and props was cleverly crafted.

The set and prop builds showcased the hard work, skill and talent of those who made them. If anyone is looking for the next upcoming set or prop designers for theatre shows, films or TV series, look no further than Comic Con Liverpool.

The same could be said for the impressive Cosplay. From musical theatre inspired costumes to characters from The Lord of the Rings, the attention to detail in the costumes was phenomenal. Every element of the costumes was well thought out - from the make up artistry by the fans dressed as orcs from The Lord of the Rings, to the fans dressed as Disney characters whose costumes looked as if they had stepped straight out of the films and cartoons - it felt as if the characters were standing right in front of you.

The Cosplay, both in the Cosplay Masquerade and across the weekend, were some of the best I have ever seen. It was also fun to spot all your favourite characters walking around and everyone was very happy to stop and have a photograph with you.

The atmosphere at Comic Con Liverpool was warm and welcoming and I was so sad when the event was over as I did not want it to end. Wherever you are at the event, whether that is waiting to meet a celebrity guest in a queue, visiting the brilliant trader stalls (which sold amazing items from signed scripts to costume props, accessories, film memorabelia and more), or walking around the venues to the Q&As, you make new friends through your shared love of different TV series, films and theatre shows.

And speaking of Q&As, these are always an exciting part of organiser Monopoly Events’ many conventions throughout the year.

Star guests at Comic Con Liverpool included Mark Sheppard and Jared Padalecki from Supernatural and the cast of The Lord of the Rings including Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Andy Serkis, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

Joining them were also stars from films and TV programmes including Martha Plimpton and Kerri Green from The Goonies and David Yost and Walter Jones from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers - plus many more, who took part in Q&A panels and met fans throughout the weekend.

Q&A panels were a highlight of the weekend and it was a dream come true to learn all about your favourite TV shows and films from the casts onstage. For example, during the Supernatural Q&A panel on the Sunday, Jared Padalecki and Mark Sheppard delighted fans as they answered questions about the TV series, from their favourite episodes to film to the episode that took the longest to film, along with sharing fun, behind the scenes insights from making Supernatural.

They also shared advice for performers and anyone hoping to work in the creative industries. When asked by a member of the audience if they had advice they could share, as the audience member was about to graduate from drama school, Jared spoke about ‘focusing on your craft’, as well as “being you and keep on learning and growing” as a performer. It was humbling and brilliant to listen to - and I’m sure many people in the room were inspired by their words during the Q&A.

From live performances, to theatre shows and unmissable cast Q&As, Comic Con Liverpool is a five-star unforgettable weekend. I would highly recommend it to all generations of fans.

Comic Con Liverpool returns from 9-10 November at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

Photo credit: Sarah O'Hara

Comments