Riverside Studios Reveals New Shows For Summer 2024

Creative Director Rachel Tackley, Executive Director Tony Lankester and the whole team at the West London venue have announced further details of the creative programme at Riverside Studios this summer, including a week long Pride celebration from 19 – 24 June, including screenings, workshops and live music performances, the return of the Bitesize Festival in July, two new shows in Studio 2, in addition to Eddie Izzard's solo Hamlet, now playing in Studio 3 until 30 June, and Moffie, playing in Studio 2 until 30 June.

Bitesize Festival will return for its fifth incarnation from 1 – 28 July. The festival offers emerging artists the chance to create, rehearse and produce their show, with in-house technical equipment, front-of-house and back-office services, and full-service marketing support provided by Riverside Studios - giving creatives invaluable experience of producing a show to a professional standard. Previous festivals have included theatre, comedy, burlesque, improv, musicals, children's shows, dance, immersive theatre, spoken word, gig, drag and cabaret, with end of festival awards given by a panel jury of creatives and specialists drawn from across the London creative industries. Applications for the festival have now closed, with the full line-up to be announced shortly.

Riverside Studios will celebrate Pride month with a week full of workshops, screenings, Q&As and more from 19-24 June 2024. The week will include screenings with filmmaker Q&As of the LGBTQ+ films Unicorns (21 June), a double bill of Love Lies Bleeding and Bound (22 June), a 4K restoration of Go Fish (23 June), Crossing (23 June) and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – 30th Anniversary (23-24 June). The week will also include a queer dance workshop led by Jatie Tucker (Queer Dance Workshop, 19 June); The River Sessions, a series of live music performances showcasing diverse musical talents Jas Ratchford, Jenny Scoones and Jahmale (19 June); a writing workshop led by Danielle James (Transforming the Page: Writing Our Stories, 20 June) and a creative poetry workshop led by Daze Hingorani (Poetry Workshop: Everything's A Poem If You Like It with Daze Hingorani, 20 June), and Scratch my Pushback | Riverside Studios, a night putting the spotlight on trans+ stories (23 June).

Madwomen of the West, a comedy about what it means to be a woman (no matter what pronouns you use) in the 21st century, by acclaimed American playwright Sandra Tsing Loh, will have its UK premiere at Riverside Studios from Tuesday 30 July to Saturday 24 August, with a press night on 5 August, following smash hit runs in Los Angeles and New York.

Tom Fletcher's interactive adventures for big imaginations, There's A Monster In Your Show, based on the beloved ‘Who's in Your Book?' series, leapt from page to stage in October last year and quickly became a must-see musical for young families. The show will run at Riverside Studios from Wednesday 14 August to Sunday 1 September. The high-energy 50-minute adventure features original music written by Tom Fletcher and Barrie Bignold and is the perfect introduction to live theatre. Audiences should expect plenty of playful fun for their littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with special moments to enjoy together.

Creative Director Rachel Tackley said, “there is so much brilliant stuff happening at Riverside in the next few months – shows for all ages, screenings, music and comedy – there really is something for everyone! We are thrilled about the return of Bitesize Festival, and welcoming so many amazing artists into the building.”

