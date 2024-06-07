Her Majesty The Queen Retains Patrongage Of Elmhurst Ballet School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The role of Patron of Elmhurst Ballet School was taken on by The former Duchess of Cornwall – now Her Majesty The Queen – in 2006. The announcement of HM The Queen’s retained Patronage of the School marks the twentieth anniversary of Elmhurst Ballet School’s move from its former location in Camberley, Surrey to its current home in Birmingham.

Speaking about the news, Jessica Ward, Principal of Elmhurst Ballet School said: “I am thrilled that Elmhurst Ballet School is to remain one of the organisations under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty The Queen. The importance of The Royal Family’s support for the School is not to be underestimated; Royal Patronage has enabled the achievements and contributions of Elmhurst Ballet School’s students, alumni and staff to be recognised on a global scale. The Queen is an inspiring figure and supporter of Elmhurst Ballet School and the wider world of dance.”

HM The Queen last visited the school on 14 March 2023 to watch a special centenary performance in the school’s studio theatre and to hear about recent developments in ballet teaching that are being spearheaded by Elmhurst Ballet School, as the school celebrated its 100th anniversary. The engagement marked Her Majesty’s fifth visit to the school. Among the students met by Her Majesty on this visit was Nigerian ballet dancer, Anthony Madu. Anthony was awarded a scholarship to Elmhurst Ballet School in 2021 after a video of him dancing barefoot in the rain in the streets of Nigeria went viral online.

Her Majesty The Queen also unveiled a plaque which sits within the school’s Centenary Commemorative Wall that depicts a timeline of key moments in Elmhurst Ballet School’s 100-year history, from the beginnings of the school to its pioneering developments in dance training, education, health and wellbeing, and research. Her Majesty had a photograph with all 200 Elmhurst students, and also received a card created by Elmhurst Ballet School students to mark the 100th anniversary.

While visiting, Her Majesty said, “Thank you for everything you do for ballet - these schools are so important. Every time I come here, I never cease to be impressed by the students; it’s the discipline, it’s the manners and the pleasure that you all give everything. I wish you all the very best for the future.”

The King and Queen and other members of the Royal Family lend their name and much of their time to many different charities and organisations.

