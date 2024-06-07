Brighton Theatre Group Announced As One Of 11 UK Amateur Companies Invited To Present LES MISERABLES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cameron Mackintosh and Musical Theatre International have announced a new UK wide amateur theatre project to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Les Misérables arriving in the West End next year.

Today it was announced that Brighton Theatre Group is among the lucky groups picked to produce the beloved mega-musical. The company will be staging their own version of the show at Theatre Royal Brighton in August 2025 as part of the project.

Brighton Theatre Group will work collaboratively with Brighton & Hove Operatic Society, The Rattonians and Worthing Musical Theatre Company on this incredibly exciting community project aimed at celebrating the worldwide phenomenon.

Cameron Mackintosh commented: “As we approach the extraordinary landmark of the 40th record-breaking year of the iconic musical's London run, alongside countless productions around the world, we are delighted to invite 11 of our leading amateur companies in the UK to stage, for the first time, the entire show in their own productions. This will involve many hundreds of amateur performers around the country, becoming part of our own yearlong celebrations.

The success of this much-loved musical was famously made by the public - not the early critics - so what better way to enjoy this unprecedented event, than Let the People Sing!”

The production will take place at Brighton and Hove's beautiful Theatre Royal Brighton from Wednesday 13 – Saturday 23 August 2025 for 12 performances.

Open auditions will be held in late 2024 with show meeting and casting information to be announced in September 2024 via Brighton Theatre Group and Theatre Royal Brighton's social media platforms.

Keith Shepherd, Chairman of Brighton Theatre Group, said: “What a privilege to be involved in this wonderful project! As the last of the 11 productions in August 2025 we're giving our local community plenty of notice, and hope you all share our excitement about this once in a generation opportunity!”

About Theatre Royal Brighton

Built in 1807 Theatre Royal Brighton is one of the oldest and most distinguished theatres in the country. The Grade II* listed building, which is located at the heart of the city's cultural quarter, represents an example of the finest regency architecture. The venue continues to delight audiences with a wide range of pre and post West End touring plays and musicals, as well as ballet, opera, music, comedy and children's shows. Theatre Royal Brighton is an ATG Entertainment venue.

About Brighton Theatre Group

Formed by the late Mavis Ward on 2nd May 1968, BTG benefits greatly from the talents of its company members be they performing, technical or production and is managed as a charity. The company is privileged to perform annually at Theatre Royal Brighton as well as other well-known venues and Theatres across the coast. The subsidiary company BTG Youth is a highly successful youth production company providing musical theatre experience and training to those aged between 7 and 19 years with many previous members moving on to either West End or Television, achieving a successful career for themselves within the industry. BTG is proud of its history and the friendly nature of the company, in turn, its members are equally proud to belong to a groundbreaking organisation that works to achieve excellence in musical theatre.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) was founded in 1952 by legendary Broadway songwriter Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, today with offices in London, New York, and Melbourne. MTI's London office typically licenses over 6,500 productions a year, from schools and amateur societies to professionals, reaching audiences of more than 8 million annually.

Across its catalogue of more than 400 titles, MTI represents an array of musicals including Broadway classics (Guys and Dolls, West Side Story, My Fair Lady); contemporary hits (Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Waitress); the ground-breaking works of Stephen Sondheim (Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd); global titles (Mamma Mia!, Billy Elliot, Matilda The Musical); Cameron Mackintosh-produced hits (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon); Disney (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid); and the Mackintosh and Disney-produced Mary Poppins.

MTI is especially dedicated to the education sector and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of young performers. MTI's Broadway Junior series are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by primary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions are musicals tailored to the needs of secondary school pupils. MTI London produces an annual Junior Theatre Festival, Europe's biggest celebration of musical theatre for young performers, at the ICC in Birmingham. MTI is also proud of its user-friendly production resources, providing support to our customers across all aspects of musical theatre production.

