ROBIN HOOD Becomes The London Palladium's Best-selling Pantomime

As the curtain fell on yesterday's closing performance of the annual West End spectacle of the Palladium Pantomime, this year's production Robin Hood has become the most successful of them all, breaking its own record for highest daily, weekly and season-wide gross sales.

More than 132,000 people attended Robin Hood, with occupancy so high that every standing position has been filled since the show officially opened. The total audience to have attended the pantomime since it returned to the London Palladium in 2016 has now reached more than one million.

Robin Hood, which starred Jane McDonald as Maid Marion and Julian Clary in the titular role, also saw the return of favourites Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Charlie Stemp and Rob Madge, alongside West End stars Marisha Wallace and Tosh Wanogho-Maud who made their Palladium panto debuts.

Every night also included the surprise of a special guest star in the role of King Richard, with audiences unaware of who this would be until they made their entrance at the end of the show. Guest stars included Paul Merton, Dawn French, Patricia Hodge, Jason Donovan, David Walliams, Gary Wilmot, Gyles Brandreth, Sir Ian McKellen, Jenny Éclair, Amanda Holden, Jimmy Carr, Al Murray, Steph McGovern, Jon Culshaw, Beverley Knight, Sue Ravey, James Corden, Lee Mack, Matt Baker, Arlene Phillips, Kate Garraway, Jennifer Saunders, Christopher Biggins, Alexandra Burke, Stephen Mulhern, David Mitchell, Lee Mead and Mark Gatiss.

On behalf of guest stars, Robin Hood has made several charitable donations, including to The Orchid Project, You Me Bum Bum Train and The Melissa Bell Foundation.

Michael Harrison said, “Robin Hood has given everyone associated with the Palladium Panto another unforgettable year. From all the wonderful guests stars who agreed to play King Richard in the show, through to our on-stage and backstage company, everyone has been thrilled with the rapturous response of our audiences at every performance. I am also delighted we have been able to make donations to many charities chosen by the King Richards. And we already can't wait to return at the end of the year for the celebratory 10th London Palladium Pantomime!”

Julian Clary, Nigel Havers and Paul Zerdin have starred in pantomimes at The London Palladium since the 2016 production of Cinderella. This year Charlie Stemp made a welcome return having last performed in the Palladium Panto in Pantoland in 2020 and before that Dick Whittington in 2017 and Snow White in 2018. Rob Madge made a triumphant Palladium Panto debut in 2022's Jack and the Beanstalk and returned last year with Peter Pan. Next year will mark a decade of the return of the Pantomime to the world-famous venue.

Harrison's production had set designs by Mark Walters and costume designs by Hugh Durrant, Ron Briggs, Teresa Nalton and Mike Coltman created especially for The London Palladium, choreography by Karen Bruce, visual special effects by The Twins FX, lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Matt Peploe, video and projection designs by Duncan McLean and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.

Robin Hood was produced and directed by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes. As a producer in the West End his credits include Starlight Express, Hello, Dolly!, Sunset Boulevard, Titanique, The Little Big Things, Crazy For You, The Wizard of Oz, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Drifters Girl and Gypsy.

Crossroads Pantomimes is the world's biggest pantomime producer and part of Crossroads Live, a global leader in the production of musical theatre and immersive entertainment experiences.

