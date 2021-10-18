Photos: TREASURE ISLAND A Swashbuckling Pantomime Adventure Panto Is Back With An All-Star Cast!

This magical pantomime features a delicious blend of beautiful scenery, colourful costumes, a live band, dazzling dance routines, great songs and plenty of laughter.

Join Jim Hawkins as he finds the long-lost treasure map and sets sail with his friends Captain Smollett & Silly Billy Bones. Once they reach the Island, they meet the Magical Mermaid who helps them on their search for riches beyond their wildest dreams, it won't be easy though as the evil Long John Silver has a few tricks up his sleeve to thwart our hero's and claim the treasure as his own. Will Jim & his pirate crew find the treasure & win the day? There's only one way to find out...

This magical pantomime features Great Songs, Dazzling Dance Routines, Stunning Scenery, Beautiful Costumes and Amazing 3D Special Effects - It will be an unforgettable experience for children and adults alike.

Producer, James Shone, revealed: "I am so excited to be bringing Pantomime back to Blackburn, it was such a shame that we couldn't present the show last year due to the pandemic. It's a brilliant production and we have such a strong cast to deliver this up-to-date pantomime version of the classic story. There is something for the whole family and I know that everyone will have an enjoyable time"

So, Make Sure You Join Us This Christmas For A Pantomime Adventure For All The Family!

0300 303 8633. Book now to avoid disappointment. Tickets are on sale at or visit yourtix.com

Middleton Arena, Middleton, M24 1AG, Tues 30 November Until Tues 28 December 2021 Tickets: £12.50 - £21 (Family Tickets Available)