Photos: Inside Rehearsal for ROBIN HOOD at Bristol Old Vic

The rehearsals for this production have had to be even more innovative than usual when some of the cast had to isolate due to regulations around the COVID pandemic.

Nov. 18, 2021  

Bristol Old Vic and the Wardrobe Ensemble today released images from inside (and outside) the rehearsal room for their Christmas adventure, Robin Hood: Legend of the Forgotten Forest.

Working remotely would have seemed an impossibility even 12 months ago, however, using the technology now embedded in Bristol Old Vic's digital approach, the theatre responded by putting in place digital solutions to keep those actors at the heart of the rehearsal process. Even isolation couldn't stopped the Merry Crew from throwing themselves into the action with a hybrid in-person/at home rehearsal schedule.

Co-director Helena Middleton said: "It's been an unusual set up for the last ten days, that's for sure. We've been half-in / half-online for rehearsals which have set their own challenges, but the Bristol Old Vic team and the amazing cast have risen to the challenge brilliantly. Fortunately, most of us have worked together for more than ten years, and that creative shorthand has been really invaluable. Although we've had to move opening night a week later, I promise it will be worth the wait!"

Performances for Robin Hood: Legend of the Forgotten Forest will now begin in previews from 27 Nov with Press Night on 8 Dec.

Photo Credit: Jack Offord

The Company of ROBIN HOOD
The Company of ROBIN HOOD

The Company of ROBIN HOOD
The Company of ROBIN HOOD

Tom Brennan and Helena Middleton.
Tom Brennan and Helena Middleton.

Dorian Simpson
Dorian Simpson

Dorian Simpson, Kerry Lovell, Katja Quist
Dorian Simpson, Kerry Lovell, Katja Quist

James Newton
James Newton

Katya Quist and James Newton
Katya Quist and James Newton

Kerry Lovell
Kerry Lovell

Hybrid Rehearsal for ROBIN HOOD
Hybrid Rehearsal for ROBIN HOOD

Rachel Bell
Rachel Bell

Tom England
Tom England

Tom England and Heloise Lowen
Tom England and Heloise Lowen


