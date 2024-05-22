Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of JULIA MASLI: HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Impatient Productions presents JULIA MASLI: HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. The show celebrated its opening night this week. Check out photos below.

A witch-like agony aunt, armed with a bronze leg and a tiny handbell, peers out into the audience, asking for their innermost secrets, desires, worries. A few moments later – perhaps via a visit to the stage, perhaps after a soul-baring conversation, or maybe with help from some other audience member – their problems are no more. Just a few months after this project began, Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee 2023 Julia Masli is on track to have eradicated all the world’s woes by the time this tour ends.

Without doubt the most talked-about and acclaimed show of this year’s Fringe, ‘Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha’ was barely advertised, not pitched to press, and staged at midnight (although demand meant it later had to be rebooted at one thirty in the morning). It wasn’t even envisaged as a full show, just a work-in-progress experiment after Masli’s hugely successful ‘Choosh’ debut a year before.

A torrent of five-star reviews, an award win, another award nomination, and a slew of enquiries from worldwide festivals and Broadway producers later, here comes Julia to heal and terrify people in equal measure.

A unique, remarkable performer, Julia has created a show like nothing else you’ve seen before (unless you’ve had a very unusual life). A heady brew of audience participation, quicksilver improv, soundscapes and pure chaotic joy, ‘Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha’ – we love it so much that we’re prepared to keep typing it out that many times – is a phenomenon even after a tiny number of performances. Whatever happens as Julia takes it around the country – and it really could be just about anything – you’re going to want to be there.



