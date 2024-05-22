Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of JULIA MASLI: HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

By: May. 22, 2024
Impatient Productions presents JULIA MASLI: HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. The show celebrated its opening night this week. Check out photos below.

A witch-like agony aunt, armed with a bronze leg and a tiny handbell, peers out into the audience, asking for their innermost  secrets, desires, worries. A few moments later – perhaps via a visit to the stage, perhaps after a soul-baring conversation, or  maybe with help from some other audience member – their problems are no more. Just a few months after this project  began, Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee 2023 Julia Masli is on track to have eradicated all the world’s woes by the time  this tour ends. 

Without doubt the most talked-about and acclaimed show of this year’s Fringe, ‘Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha’ was barely  advertised, not pitched to press, and staged at midnight (although demand meant it later had to be rebooted at one thirty in  the morning). It wasn’t even envisaged as a full show, just a work-in-progress experiment after Masli’s hugely successful  ‘Choosh’ debut a year before. 

A torrent of five-star reviews, an award win, another award nomination, and a slew of enquiries from worldwide festivals and  Broadway producers later, here comes Julia to heal and terrify people in equal measure.

A unique, remarkable performer, Julia has created a show like nothing else you’ve seen before (unless you’ve had a very  unusual life). A heady brew of audience participation, quicksilver improv, soundscapes and pure chaotic joy, ‘Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha  Ha Ha’ – we love it so much that we’re prepared to keep typing it out that many times – is a phenomenon even after a tiny  number of performances. Whatever happens as Julia takes it around the country – and it really could be just about anything  – you’re going to want to be there. 

Greg Nobile, Kay Trinidad Karns, and Mike Karns
Greg Nobile, Kay Trinidad Karns, and Mike Karns

Benjamin Lowy, John Johnson, Emily Vaughn-Barrett, Julia Masli, Lianne Coop, and Greg Nobile
Benjamin Lowy, John Johnson, Emily Vaughn-Barrett, Julia Masli, Lianne Coop, and Greg Nobile

Julia Masli and Mike Birbiglia
Julia Masli and Mike Birbiglia

Julia Masli
Julia Masli

Lianne Coop, Julia Masli, and Greg Nobile
Lianne Coop, Julia Masli, and Greg Nobile

Julia Masli and Viggo Venn
Julia Masli and Viggo Venn

Lianne Coop, Julia Masli
Lianne Coop, Julia Masli

Julia Masli
Julia Masli




