New Cast Set For UK Tour of I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL

The new cast has been announced for the debut UK and Ireland tour of Alexander S. Bermange’s hugely popular revue, I Wish My Life Were Like a Musical. The first opportunity to see the brilliant new cast of Luke Harley (Titanic the Musical, The Producers), Sev Keoshgerian (Little Women, Little Miss Sunshine: A Road Musical), Jessi O’Donnell (Wicked, Stepping Out) and Julie Yammanee (Bonnie and Clyde, Avenue Q), will be at West End Live in Trafalgar Square on Sunday 23rd June.
This wonderfully humorous depiction of the unseen world of musical theatre has so far been lauded with an unprecedented fifty five-star reviews. It is the definitive comedic musical revue revealing all there is to know about musical theatre and the people who love it on both sides of the curtain.
Alexander S. Bermange is a composer and lyricist of sixteen musicals (including The Route To Happiness, Thirteen Days and multi-award-winning Shadowless) that have been produced in London, around the UK and internationally; music and songs for theatre productions such as Spitting Image Live at Birmingham Rep and its subsequent West End transfer, Plague Over England in the West End and the much-toured Murder On Air; and many comic songs for BBC Radio 4 and the BBC World Service. Alexander topped iTunes’s comedy album chart with Wit & Whimsy, an album celebrating his comedic work.
Matthew Parker is an award-winning freelance theatre director and former Artistic Director of The Hope Theatre. Recent directing includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Cambridge Shakespeare Festival), Vinegar Tom (OVO Theatre), The Comedy of Errors and Henry V (Roman Theatre St Albans). Whilst at The Hope Theatre he directed ten productions and won the Best Artistic Director OFFIE Award. Matthew has received eight Best Director OFFIE Award nominations for his work and won Best Director of a Musical at the 2023 Awards for his direction of Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story (Jermyn Street Theatre).
Venue: Hope Mill Theatre MANCHESTER
Dates: Tuesday 2nd to Saturday 6th July
Time: 7.30pm (plus Saturday matinee – 2.30pm)
Box Office: 0161 275 9141
Online: www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk
Venue: King’s Head Theatre LONDON
Dates: Tuesday 9th to Saturday 20th July (not Monday 15th July)
Time: Tues-Fri: 7.00pm / Sat & Sun: 6.00pm
Box Office: 0207 226 8561
Online: www.kingsheadtheatre.com
Venue: The Everyman CORK
Dates: Thursday 25th July to Saturday 27th July
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: +353 (0)21 450 1673
Online: www.everymancork.com
Venue: Gilded Balloon Museum EDINBURGH
Dates: Thursday 1st to Sunday 25th August (not 7th, 14th, 21st August)
Time: 6.00pm
Box office: 0131 622 6552
Internet: www.gildedballoon.co.uk
Venue: Corn Exchange NEWBURY
Dates: Thursday 29th August
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01635 522 733
Online: www.cornexchangenew.com
Venue: The Grand Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON
Dates: Friday 30th August
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01902 429 212
Online: www.grandtheatre.co.uk
Venue: Theatre Royal WINCHESTER
Dates: Saturday 31st August
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01962 840 440
Online: www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk
