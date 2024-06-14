New Cast Set For UK Tour of I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new cast has been announced for the debut UK and Ireland tour of Alexander S. Bermange’s hugely popular revue, I Wish My Life Were Like a Musical. The first opportunity to see the brilliant new cast of Luke Harley (Titanic the Musical, The Producers), Sev Keoshgerian (Little Women, Little Miss Sunshine: A Road Musical), Jessi O’Donnell (Wicked, Stepping Out) and Julie Yammanee (Bonnie and Clyde, Avenue Q), will be at West End Live in Trafalgar Square on Sunday 23rd June.

This wonderfully humorous depiction of the unseen world of musical theatre has so far been lauded with an unprecedented fifty five-star reviews. It is the definitive comedic musical revue revealing all there is to know about musical theatre and the people who love it on both sides of the curtain.

Alexander S. Bermange is a composer and lyricist of sixteen musicals (including The Route To Happiness, Thirteen Days and multi-award-winning Shadowless) that have been produced in London, around the UK and internationally; music and songs for theatre productions such as Spitting Image Live at Birmingham Rep and its subsequent West End transfer, Plague Over England in the West End and the much-toured Murder On Air; and many comic songs for BBC Radio 4 and the BBC World Service. Alexander topped iTunes’s comedy album chart with Wit & Whimsy, an album celebrating his comedic work.

Matthew Parker is an award-winning freelance theatre director and former Artistic Director of The Hope Theatre. Recent directing includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Cambridge Shakespeare Festival), Vinegar Tom (OVO Theatre), The Comedy of Errors and Henry V (Roman Theatre St Albans). Whilst at The Hope Theatre he directed ten productions and won the Best Artistic Director OFFIE Award. Matthew has received eight Best Director OFFIE Award nominations for his work and won Best Director of a Musical at the 2023 Awards for his direction of Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story (Jermyn Street Theatre).

Tour Dates

Venue: Hope Mill Theatre MANCHESTER

Dates: Tuesday 2nd to Saturday 6th July

Time: 7.30pm (plus Saturday matinee – 2.30pm)

Box Office: 0161 275 9141

Online: www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk

Venue: King’s Head Theatre LONDON

Dates: Tuesday 9th to Saturday 20th July (not Monday 15th July)

Time: Tues-Fri: 7.00pm / Sat & Sun: 6.00pm

Box Office: 0207 226 8561

Online: www.kingsheadtheatre.com

Venue: The Everyman CORK

Dates: Thursday 25th July to Saturday 27th July

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: +353 (0)21 450 1673

Online: www.everymancork.com

Venue: Gilded Balloon Museum EDINBURGH

Dates: Thursday 1st to Sunday 25th August (not 7th, 14th, 21st August)

Time: 6.00pm

Box office: 0131 622 6552

Internet: www.gildedballoon.co.uk

Venue: Corn Exchange NEWBURY

Dates: Thursday 29th August

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01635 522 733

Online: www.cornexchangenew.com

Venue: The Grand Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON

Dates: Friday 30th August

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01902 429 212

Online: www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Venue: Theatre Royal WINCHESTER

Dates: Saturday 31st August

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01962 840 440

Online: www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk





