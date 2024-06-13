Sinitta, Sonia, Carol Decker And Jay Osmond Join NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A MUSICAL As Special Guest Performers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



1970's and 80's music icons Sinitta, Carol Decker, Sonia and Jay Osmond will be very special guest performers in the brand new British musical NOW That's What I Call A Musical.

Starring Nina Wadia as Gemma this exciting new musical is written by award-winning comedian Pippa Evans and directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood. NOW That's What I Call A Musical will premiere with performances on 6 and 7 September 2024 at Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre before commencing a major UK and Ireland tour.

Making each show unique to the attending audience, not only will the show have an unforgettable soundtrack of mega-hits featured on a multitude of NOW That's What I Call Music albums, but also extra hits from the special guest performer ay each show. Joining Nina in 2024 at certain performances will be Sinitta at Aylesbury, Sheffield, Canterbury, Nottingham and Norwich; Sonia in Newcastle, Cardiff, Milton Keynes and Brighton; Carol Decker in Truro, Belfast and Woking; and Jay Osmond in Bradford and Dartford.

Further guest stars and musical cast members are to be announced.

Sinitta said “The most exciting thing about being involved in this project is the music. Dust off your spandex, crimp your hair and I'll see you there."

Sonia said “We are going to take people back on a nostalgic road of all their favourite songs. Everybody has memories of where they were when that song was out and what they were doing.”

Carol added “Being part of the musical is a real compliment. T'Pau are on several of the [NOW] albums, it's part of my life, part of my career.”

Jay said “I am so excited to be back in the UK and performing live on stage in NOW That's What I Call A Musical.' My brothers and I were featured in many NOW albums over the years and it's an honour to be asked to be a part of this brand-new show.”

Nina said “I grew up listening to the NOW tapes so for me being a part of this musical is like going home. When I read the script I immediately fell in love with the characters and Pippa's story. I can't wait to get started on my first ever musical and to see you all there later this year.”

Get ready to relive the playlist of your life by celebrating 40 years of the iconic and chart-topping compilations brand NOW That's What I Call Music, which has sold an estimated 200 million copies worldwide. This fun-filled evening is bursting with hits from Whitney Houston, Wham! Blondie, Tears For Fears, Spandau Ballet and so many more. It's Birmingham, 1989. Two school friends, Gemma and April, are busy with very important business - planning their lives based on Number One Magazine quizzes and dreaming of snogging Rick Astley. Cut to Birmingham 2009 and it's the most dreaded event of their lives– the school reunion. Drama, old flames and receding hairlines come together as friends reunite and everything from the past starts to slot into place. The biggest question is: what was with all that hairspray?

The creative team will include Set and Costume Design by Tom Rogers & Toots Butcher, Musical Supervision and Arrangements by Mark Crossland, Lighting Design by Ben Cracknell, Sound Design by Adam Fisher, Wigs & Hair Design by Sam Cox, Associate Direction by Guy Woolf, Associate Choreography by Aaron Renfree, Associate Sound Design by Ollie Durrant and Casting by Annelie Powell CDG.

2024 / 2025 TOUR SCHEDULE

6 – 7 Sept Aylesbury Waterside Theatre - www.atgtickets.com/Aylesbury

10 – 14 Sept Sheffield Lyceum 0114 249 6000 - www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

17 – 21 Sept Canterbury Marlowe Theatre 01227 787787 - www.marlowetheatre.com

24 – 28 Sept Nottingham Theatre Royal 0115 989 5555 - trch.co.uk

1 – 5 Oct Norwich Theatre Royal 01603 630 000 - www.norwichtheatre.org

8 – 12 Oct Newcastle Theatre Royal 0191 232 7010 - www.theatreroyal.co.uk

15 – 19 Oct Bradford Alhambra Theatre 01274 432000 - www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

22 – 26 Oct Dartford Orchard Theatre 01322 220000 - www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

29 Oct – 2 Nov Cardiff New Theatre 0343 310 0041- newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

5 – 9 Nov Truro Hall For Cornwall 01872 262466 - www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

12 – 16 Nov Milton Keynes Theatre - www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

19 – 23 Nov Belfast Grand Opera House - www.goh.co.uk

25 – 30 Nov Woking New Victoria Theatre - www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

2 – 7 Dec Theatre Royal Brighton - www.atgtickets.com/Brighton

14 – 18 Jan Southampton's Mayflower Theatre 02380 711811 - www.mayflower.org.uk

21 – 25 Jan Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre 0818719 377 (ROI) –

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie 08442485101 (UK)

28 Jan – 1 Feb Manchester Opera House - www.atgtickets.com/Manchester

4 – 8 Feb Hull New Theatre 01482 300 306 - www.hulltheatres.co.uk

11 – 15 Feb Southend Cliffs Pavilion - www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

18 – 22 Feb Glasgow Kings Theatre - www.atgtickets.com/Glasgow

25 Feb – 1 Mar Edinburgh Playhouse - www.atgtickets.com/Edinburgh

4 – 8 Mar Liverpool Empire Theatre - www.atgtickets.com/Liverpool

11 – 15 Mar Birmingham Alexandra - www.atgtickets.com/Birmingham

18 – 22 Mar York Grand Opera House - www.atgtickets.com/York

25 – 29 Mar Oxford New Theatre - www.atgtickets.com/Oxford

1 – 5 Apr Bristol Hippodrome - www.atgtickets.com/Bristol

8 – 12 Apr London New Wimbledon Theatre - www.atgtickets.com/Wimbledon

