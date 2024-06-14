ELDRITCH INVESTIGATIONS: A Psychogeographies Project Extended Through September 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HBO's Steve Yockey joins the Rorschach creative team for this seven-chapter immersive experience across the Nation's Capital.

Three years ago, Rorschach shifted the landscape of theatrical experiences in Washington with the advent of their Psychogeographies Projects. This season, the company launched the 4th season of this groundbreaking experience: Eldritch Investigations, headlined by longtime collaborator and Emmy-nominated screenwriter Steve Yockey (Dead Boy Detectives, The Flight Attendant, Supernatural).

Eldritch Investigations follows the investigation of journalist Kathryn Malo through a world of cults and cryptids as she retraces the final few days of Alistair Jones, a retired funeral director obsessed with the supernatural, who disappeared a decade ago.

Psychogeographies Projects harness the power of both the built and natural world to create a visceral piece of immersive storytelling. Each of the seven chapters, mailed to participants, includes a map and instructions to travel to a new curated location in the DC area. Along with the map, they'll receive a package of artifacts to engage all five senses while exploring each site with story elements such as letters, music, souvenirs, or photos. Originally scheduled for November through May, the project will now run through September 2024 and can be joined at any time. Each chapter invites subscribers to visit a new location and a new chapter in the ongoing story.

Steve Yockey joins the creative team of Eldritch Investigations, having previously written Rorschach's productions of Reykjavik and Very Still and Hard To See. Yockey's dark comedy Sleeping Giant, will open Rorschach's 2024-25 season, and the script's themes of passionate devotion to questionable idols resonates throughout Eldritch Investigations.

Subscriptions to Eldritch Investigations include the multi chapter experience as well as a ticket to Sleeping Giant in October of 2024. The project can be joined at any time - any missed chapters will be mailed to the participant and they can catch up on their own schedule. Subscriptions to the project can be purchased at rorschachtheatre.com/eldritch.

ABOUT THE CREATORS

Steve Yockey is a Los Angeles-based writer with work produced throughout the US, Europe, and Asia. His plays Bellwether, Pluto, Afterlife, Octopus, Large Animal Games, CARTOON, Subculture, Very Still & Hard to See, Blackberry Winter, The Thrush & The Woodpecker, The Fisherman's Wife, Wolves, Disassembly, and Niagara Falls & Other Plays are published and licensed by Samuel French/Concord Theatricals. Steve holds an MFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. He was a Co-Executive Producer on the television series Supernatural and is the Emmy-nominated creator and showrunner of HBO Max's breakout darkly comedic thriller The Flight Attendant and Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives.

Yockey's plays Reykjavik and Very Still & Hard to See were produced at Rorschach Theatre. Very Still & Hard to See was nominated for five Helen Hayes Awards.

Kylos Brannon is a Rorschach Company Member and Professor of Film & Media Arts at American University. When he's not in a classroom he can be found leading Smartphone Film Making Workshops (as far away as Ethiopia), on stage at 930 Club as a VJ mixing live video mash ups for DJ parties, or creating video designs for theater. Of the latter, he has worked on numerous Rorschach shows including (but not limited to) Night of the Living Dead, Toxic Avenger the Musical, Reykjavik, She Kills Monsters, and [410]Gone. He is part of the creative team for Rorschach's Psychogeographies, about to go into its 4th season with Eldritch Investigations.

Jenny McConnell Frederick is co-Artistic Director of Rorschach Theatre where she's directed for nearly 25 years including the Helen Hayes Nominated Angel Number Nine, Voices Underwater and God of Vengeance as well as both of the sold-out runs of Neil Gaiman's Neverwhere. She conceived and directed Truth & Beauty Bombs, an original work based on the Canadian webcomic A Softer World and directed and co-adapted the sold-out Angel Number Nine.

She has also directed for Theater J, Catholic University and University of Maryland. She co-created March!: The Women's Movement from Isadora Duncan to Now, and Chambers of the Heart, both immersive Dance/Theatre projects at Word Dance Theatre. She served as Artistic Director of CulturalDC's Source Festival where she developed and produced more than 200 works for the stage including multiple National New Play Network Rolling World Premieres, several American Theatre Critics Association Steinberg Award Nominations and an Osborn Award Winner. She graduated cum laude from Virginia Commonwealth University with a BFA in Theatre and joined Mensa for the free pencils.

Luke Hartwood is a queer Asian-American designer and artisan based in unceded Manahoac land “Northern Virginia”. He is a recent graduate of George Mason University and is thrilled to be designing this blast of a show with Rorschach. Recent credits include Olney Theater Center: A Nice Indian Boy, Kinky Boots; George Mason University: You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, The Hunchback of Seville, Head Over Heels; Washington Stage Guild: Endgame; City of Fairfax Theater Company: True West; GALA Hispanic Theater: Kumanana. lukehartwood.com

Jonelle Walker is a Helen Hayes Award-nominated playwright, theatre-maker, and academic based in Houston, Texas. Her previous work as a playwright includes Distance Frequencies (2020), TAME. (2016), Illyria, or What You Will (2018), The Theatre of Self-Loathing Presents ... (2015), and a variety of short play projects. Jonelle recently received a PhD in Theatre and Performance Studies from the University of Maryland; her dissertation analyzes white femininity on stage, film, and social media screens from 1865 to the present. She is also Co-Host and Producer of the RomCom Killjoys podcast.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



