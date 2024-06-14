NoFit State Circus Show SABOTAGE is a Brighton Festival Extra This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NoFit State and director Firenza Guidi will make a long-awaited return to Brighton this August as a special Brighton Festival Extra. This follows the company’s recent collaboration with Welsh National Opera on Benjamin Britten’s opera Death in Venice in which Guidi directed the critically acclaimed circus elements.​

SABOTAGE will play from Thursday 8 August - Sunday 1 September 2024, with press night on 8 August, in the Big Top at the all-new Black Rock Event site on Madeira Drive, before heading to the Biennale Internationale des Arts du Cirque in Marseille, the largest contemporary circus festival in the world, and Winterfest in Salzburg.

Directed by Firenza Guidi, SABOTAGE is an energising and uplifting large scale circus spectacular brought to you by the same award-winning creative team that developed the acclaimed show, LEXICON which sold out its run at Brighton Festival in May 2018. NoFit State has gained a reputation for creating ground-breaking shows over its nearly 40 year history, like BIANCO, Tabú and Immortal, that not only delight and entertain audiences but also challenge and question contemporary issues.

With SABOTAGE audiences can expect the same exceptional large scale circus spectacular with breath-taking skills, stunning imagery and NoFit State’s signature feel. Audiences can also enjoy the power of live music with an incredible live band at the heart of the show.

SABOTAGE brings a darker, grittier, and more subversive edge to NoFit State’s trademark large-scale contemporary circus spectacular. SABOTAGE challenges the status quo. Saboteurs stand out. They stand up. They challenge the establishment. They are heard.

Our personal journeys bring us to this place. Our struggles, and privileges, have shaped that journey. And yet we find ourselves in the common meeting ground of the circus tent, with the common language of circus. SABOTAGE explores our separation, and our belonging.

"The saboteurs are a community of outsiders with little respect for the figureheads of authority. They poke fun at the 'heads of states’ and show them up as clowns." Tom Rack, Artistic Director, NoFit State.

