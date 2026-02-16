Photos: DRACULA in Rehearsal at the National Youth Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsal photos have been released for Dracula, a world premiere National Youth Theatre production performed by the NYT REP company. The production opens at the NYT Workshop Theatre from 21 February - 13 March. Check out the photos below!

Tatty Hennessy, writer of the UK Theatre Award-winning and Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of Animal Farm, retells the classic horror story in a world premiere directed by Atri Banerjee, UK Theatre Award Best Director Nominee, and starring Britain’s best young acting talent.

Dracula begins the NYT REP’s ‘Love Bites’ season, which continues with a production of Let the Right One In, NYT alum Jack Thorne’s (Adolescence) stage adaptation of the hit Swedish novel and film by John Ajvide Lindqvist. It will be performed at Underbelly Boulevard Soho from 5 - 23 May 2026, directed by Olivier Award winner James Dacre.

Graduates of the NYT REP Company include BAFTA nominee and Gangs of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Scottish BAFTA winner and The Ridge star Lauren Lyle, and Ian Charleson Award-winner Francesca Amewudah Rivers.

The 2025/6 NYT REP company consists of Olamide Ajisafe, Joshua Aketse-Entsie, Jo Bentley, Nicholas Bhar, Rhia Burston, Maya Coates, Louise Coggrave, Jack David Collard, Mascuud Dahir, Nicky Dune, Rachael Dowsett, Sumah Ebele, Sasha Jagsi, Rhys Quilley, Devonté Sackitey, Luka Wellman, Amy Young and Christopher Yi.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan