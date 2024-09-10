Photos: Claude-Michel Schönberg Attends Hugh Panaro's Final Show at Crazy Coqs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Having not traveled too much afar, since Covid, when Eda and I learned that Hugh Panaro would be making his Crazy Coqs debut here in London, we booked the trip which gave us a chance to visit our granddaughter Yael, a student at Oxford, and also have a vacation to Italy on the back end.

I can honestly say it was worth the trip. London is a great, great city. Coming into that beautiful ZEDEL building, each evening, and heading into the boutique of a club that is CRAZY COQS, every show and performance was a different lineup of songs and featured different guests. The three ladies sharing the stage with Hugh were none other than Talent Supernova Christina Bianco, Broadway's Liz Callaway, London's very own Laura Pitt-Pulford, and each one of them brought out different colors in Mr. Panaro.

There were plenty of tears, lots of laughter, a stunning narrative and a show that is rock-solid in content and structure. Even on "repeat" each and every performance seemed brand new and fresh. That is the real mystery of what we, as an audience, were treated to at each performance.

Joseph Thalken, Hugh's Musical Director/Arranager/Accompanist and Nick Laughlin on Upright Acoustic Bass made for a sumptuous orchestra and Hugh also made sure his Director, Richard Jay-Alexander, was there for all of it, handling each night's lineups and nuances for who might be in the audience, like, last night, when Claude-Michel Schönberg was there with his wife, Charlotte, and their beautiful duaghter. Both Richard and Hugh have known the legendary composer since their Les Miz days (the original).

The wildly appreciative audiences and the response to our American friend was thrilling to witness. Also, kudos to the club for the way it flows and the way it is run and managed. A real pleasure.

If you come to London, make this a stop on yhour list and you will be able to visit The CAFE, The BAR AMERICAIN, The BRASSERIE and CRAZY COQS, all under one roof. It was a "Bloody Brilliant" Run, as they say, for Broadway's Hugh Panaro.

Check out photos below, that will give you some idea of what these fantastic evenings were like!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

