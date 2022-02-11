New Date and Final Casting Announced For WHODUNNIT [UNREHEARSED] 2 At Park Theatre

By popular demand an extra date has been added to the run of Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2 at Park Theatre. A 3pm matinee on Tuesday 8th March was put on sale this morning and is the only date now available in the otherwise sold out run (except for £10 day seats released at 10am on show days).

The final 4 performers giving their time to this fundraising event are Daisy Ridley, Brian Cox, Alexei Sayle and Al Murray.

They join the guest cast list of Gillian Anderson, Clive Anderson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Gyles Brandreth, Marcus Brigstocke, Simon Callow, Michelle Collins, Les Dennis, Adrian Dunbar, Mark Gatiss, David Haig, Harry Hill, Adam Hills, Ronan Keating, Ross Kemp, Maureen Lipman, Joanna Lumley, Lee Mack, Stephen Mangan, Tim McInnerny, Ian McKellen, David Mitchell, Neil Morrissey, Eddie Nestor, Tamzin Outhwaite, Sue Perkins, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Pryce, Caroline Quentin, Tony Robinson, Sharon Small, Hugo Speer, Meera Syal, Emma Thompson, Tim Vine and Bradley Walsh to play the Inspector in the farcical whodunnit.

Each night will see a different actor, presenter, musician or comedian having their lines fed to them via earpiece as they attempt to crack the case of a stolen diamond. Who will perform on any given night is a closely guarded secret and will only be revealed when the curtain goes up.