Matthew Bourne's THE MIDNIGHT BELL Will Return For a 2025 UK Tour

Matthew Bourne's award-winning THE MIDNIGHT BELL will be returning in 2025, opening at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on Thursday 15 May. It will then embark on a 17-week countrywide tour including many venues for the first time with this production. Full tour schedule below.

In 1930s London ordinary people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and fog-bound streets of Soho and Fitzrovia. Step inside The Midnight Bell, a tavern where one particular lonely-hearts club gather to play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart; bitter comedies of longing, frustration, betrayal and redemption.

Matthew Bourne's THE MIDNIGHT BELL is inspired by the work of the great English novelist Patrick Hamilton (Twenty Thousand Streets Under The Sky, Hangover Square) who created some of the most authentic fiction of his era; stories borne out of years of social interactions with the working man and woman at his favourite location - the London Pub.

THE MIDNIGHT BELL premiered to great acclaim in 2021 and received five nominations at the 2022 National Dance Awards, with Matthew Bourne winning the award for Best Modern Choreography and Michela Meazza for Outstanding Female Modern Performance.

Matthew Bourne said today “The Midnight Bell with its entangled tales of lonely souls, looking for love, was rather appropriately the piece that brought us back to National touring following nearly two years away due to the covid pandemic in 2021. At that time audiences and company were masked and socially distanced but immensely grateful to be back and particularly with a piece that explored the deep-rooted need for human connection. Touring was necessarily limited and audience confidence still slowly returning so I am particularly thrilled to be bringing back this heart-felt piece and to be presenting it in many venues for the first time. This was a truly collaborative work with all of my celebrated creative team delivering their very best work, along with an all-star cast of the cream of New Adventures most beloved stars along with the best of our emerging talent. We look forward to, once again, opening the doors of The Midnight Bell in 2025…please join us… mines a gin and tonic!”

Matthew Bourne once again joins forces with the Olivier and Tony award-winning team of Terry Davies (music), Lez Brotherston (set and costume design), Paule Constable (lighting design) and Paul Groothuis (sound design).

The cast for THE MIDNIGHT BELL will feature fourteen of New Adventures' finest actor/dancers in roles that challenge and reveal the darker reaches of the human heart. Full casting will be announced shortly.

Tour Dates

Thursday 15 – Saturday 17 May 2025

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

Https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 May 2025

Theatre Royal, Bath

Https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/

On Sale Soon

Wednesday 28 – Saturday 31 May 2025

Hall For Cornwall, Truro

Https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Wednesday 4 – Saturday 7 June 2025

York Theatre Royal

Https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 10 – Saturday 21 June 2025

Sadler's Wells

Https://www.sadlerswells.com/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 June 2025

Curve Theatre, Leicester

Https://www.curveonline.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 July 2025

The Lowry, Salford

Https://thelowry.com/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 July 2025

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 July 2025

Royal And Derngate, Northampton

Https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 July 2025

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

Https://theatreroyal.com/

On Sale Soon

Wednesday 30 July – Saturday 2 August 2025

Theatre Royal, Brighton

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 September 2025

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Https://trch.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 September 2025

Norwich Theatre Royal

Https://norwichtheatre.org/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 September

Liverpool Playhouse

Https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 September 2025

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

Https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 30 September – Saturday 4 October 2025

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

On Sale Soon

