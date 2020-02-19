MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT Adaptation Will Have its World Premiere

The acclaimed Wardrobe Ensemble adapt Judith Kerr's beloved and iconic stories in a first-ever stage version of Mog, the final author-approved adaptation by the late Judith Kerr, in a first-time collaboration between co-producers The Old Vic, Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Underbelly Productions and The wardrobe Ensemble.

Nuffield Southampton Theatres Artistic Director Sam Hodges said 'These are very special stories from one of this country's greatest writers for young audiences. We couldn't be more delighted to be working with the brilliant Wardrobe Ensemble and opening this world premiere here in Southampton, building on our growing reputation for family work.'

'Bother that cat!'

Mog always seems to be in trouble. She forgets that she has a cat flap and she forgets that she has already eaten her supper. But sometimes, Mog's forgetfulness comes in very handy...

Helena Middleton of The Wardrobe Ensemble said 'I absolutely loved the Mog books growing up. We used to have a book fair at my school and I would literally race there to make sure I was the first to get my hands on a copy. I am so delighted to be part of the team which will bring Mog to the stage and honour Judith Kerr's gorgeous stories and illustrations.'

With songs, live music and a whole menagerie of creatures little and large, these timeless tales of family and friendship are brought to life to allow a new generation of children to fall in love with Mog.

Holly Reiss, Underbelly Executive Producer said: 'We are delighted to be bringing the cherished story of Mog to life for audiences of all ages at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year, capturing the hearts and imaginations of the next generation of theatre- lovers. Family shows are an essential part of Underbelly's programme at the Fringe and we are thrilled to be bringing this much-loved story to the stage for the first time.'

Join Mog and the Thomases on a journey through one year in the life of a really remarkable cat, as she catches a burglar, gatecrashes a cat show, goes to the vee-eee-tee and eats lots and lots of eggs.

Look out for further announcements of more dates coming soon.

Suitable for ages 3+.

Nuffield Southampton Theatres

16 - 25 July

17 - 25 July 10.30am (no performance 19 July)

18 - 25 July 2pm (no performance 19 July)

16 & 17 July 4pm

Press performance 2pm 20 July

Tickets: Adult - £17.50; Child - £15.50.

Book by 29 February and save £1.50 per ticket

Box Office 023 8067 1771 / https://www.nstheatres.co.uk/whats-on/mog

Friends Priority bookings 19 Feb

General On Sale 20 Feb

Underbelly

Venue: Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe, Bristo Square - McEwan Hall

5 - 30 August 11am (no performance 18 August)

First review date 8 August 11am

Tickets: Previews - £11.50 / £10.00

Mondays / Thursdays - £13.50 / £12.00

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - £14.50 / £13.00

Box Office: 0131 510 0395 / http://www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/whats-on





