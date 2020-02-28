Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Announce March and April 2020 Lineup

This spring, at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, see a variety of performances from Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra to rock and pop concerts, spoken word, contemporary music and film screenings.

Check out the listings for March and April 2020 below!

MARCH 2020

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra: Pentrenko's Mahler II - Sunday 1 March 2.30pm, tickets from £21 - see Gustav Mahler's second symphony conducted by Vasily Petrenko.

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Relaxed Family Concert: Relaxed Family concert: Global Explorers - Saturday 7 March, 2.30pm, tickets £8 (children), £12 (adults) - a Relaxed Family Concert themed around exploring desserts, jungles and under the sea

Comedy: Tommy Tiernan - Saturday 7 March 8pm, tickets from £21 - watch the comedian's brand new show Tomfoolery

Contemporary Music: Clannad - Sunday 8 March 8pm, tickets from £30 - enjoy music from this multi-award winning Irish band

Film Screening: Brief Encounter (cert:PG), Monday 9 March 7.30pm, tickets from £8 - celebrate the 75th anniversary of Noel Coward's classic romantic film

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra: Romeo and Juliet, Thursday 12 March 7.30pm and Friday 13 March 1.30pm, tickets from £15 - Prokofiev's music retells the story of Shakespeare's most renowned loved story

Comedy: Jack Dee: Off The Telly, Friday 13 March 8pm, tickets from £23 - join the comedian for an evening of entertainment

Contemporary Music: The Sensational Sixties Experience, Saturday 14 March 7.30pm, tickets from £28.50 - join the 60's show for their 10th anniversary tour

Contemporary Music: Kodo, Sunday 15 March 7.30pm, tickets from £25.50 - see the return of Japan's legendary Kodo drummers

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra: Petrenko's Mahler III - Saturday 21 March 7.30pm, tickets from £21 - Gustav Mahler's third symphony conducted by Vasily Petrenko

Contemporary Music: Jamie Cullum, Monday 23 March 7.30pm, tickets from £35 - see acclaimed singer and songwriter Jamie Cullum in his 2020 tour

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra: Ode to Joy, Thursday 26 March 7.30pm and Sunday 29 March 2.30pm, tickets from £15 - An evening of Brahms, Wagner culminating in Beethoven's Ninth symphony conducted by Nathalie Stutzmann

Light entertainment: St Mary's College Festival of Music, Friday 27 March 7.30pm, tickets from £10 - see a showcase of musical talent from St Mary's College's students

Contemporary Music: Jazz Jamaica All Stars - The Trojan Story, Saturday 28 March 7.30pm, tickets from £27.50 - a popular heritage reggae tour playing tribute to Trojan Records

APRIL 2020

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra: Sibelius Fifth Symphony, Thursday 2 April 7.30pm, tickets from £15: Uniting the heroism of Beethoven with the poetry of Chopin for a wonderful evening culminating in Sibelius' fifth symphony

Contemporary Music: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac - Live in Concert 2020, Friday 3, 24 and 25 April, 8pm, tickets from £26.30 - A concert celebrating the best of Fleetwood Mac

Comedy: Jonathan Pie, Saturday 4 April 7.30pm, tickets from £19.50 - join the comedian on his 'The Fake News Tour'

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Family Concert: Bugs!!, Sunday 5 April 2.30pm, tickets from £8 (children) and £12 (adults) - Introduce the whole family to orchestral music in a fun concert inspired by creepy crawlies.

Film Screening: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg (cert:U), Monday 13 April 2pm, tickets from £16 - see Wagner's joyous opera captured live at Glyndebourne in 2011

Light Entertainment: Remembering the Oscars, Wednesday 15 April 7.30pm, tickets from £25 - see Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz and Janette dance their way around the Liverpool Philharmonic stage

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra: Wizard of Oz: Film with Live Orchestra, Saturday 18 April 2.30pm and 7.30pm, tickets from £25 - watch the classic film with the score played by a live orchestra

Contemporary Music: The Hollies, Sunday 19 April 7.30pm, tickets from £27.50 - enjoy a night of music from one of Britain's best-loved bands

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra: Petrenko's Mahler IV, Thursday 23 April 7.30pm, tickets £21 - Mahler's fourth symphony conducted by Vasily Petrenko featuring Truls Mørk on the cello

Film Screening: Billy Elliot, Monday 27 April, 7.30pm, tickets from £8 - join us for a 20th anniversary screening of this BAFTA winning film

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra: Petrenko's Mahler V, Thursday 30 April 7.30pm, tickets from £21: Mahler's fifth symphony conducted by Vasily Petrenko





