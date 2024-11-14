Line-Up Set for Storyhouse Queer Festival This Winter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Storyhouse has unveiled the line-up for Storyhouse Queer Festival, a vibrant, 5-day celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture and community, returning to Chester for its third year. Running from Tuesday, 28 January to Sunday 2 February, the festival will bring together smash-hit shows, workshops, exhibitions, catwalks, a family day of activities, film and an evening with the celebrated writer, Sarah Waters.

Kicking off the festival on 28 January, audiences can join author Sarah Waters for the second instalment of the Women’s Prize Book Club, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Women’s Prize for Fiction. This event, which will also be livestreamed, will be an engaging conversation with Simon and Louise Savidge as they discuss Sarah’s writing and contributions to LGBTQIA+ literature, focusing on her Women’s Prize shortlisted novel, Fingersmith.

Alongside Sarah Waters, book lovers are invited to meet up, exchange recommendations and bring their favourite LGBTQIA+ books to swap at the Storyhouse Queer Book Swap.

On 29 January, London’s LGBTQIA+ comedy night, Laugh Out Proud, will take over Storyhouse with an evening of laughs and standout performances by comedians Mark Cram, Kate Martin, and headliner Bethany Black. Known for providing a welcoming space for the community, Laugh Out Proud promises a night filled with comedy, cabaret, and the joy of queer expression.

Thursday 30 January, will see drag queens light up the stage with QUEENZ – Drag Me to the Disco, a new, electrifying live show. With dazzling disco and pop music, direct from London’s West End, the queens will dazzle audiences with an unforgettable celebration of empowerment, glamour, and music.

The evening of Friday 31 January will see drama in the Garret theatre as an uncomfortable restaurant break-up becomes a pressure-cooker first date in a new comedy by Sam Danson, in Daddy’s First Gay Date.

On Saturday 1 February the festival has a packed programme including;

Mini Pride for Families, hosted by Curious Arts, offers an all-day family-friendly celebration of individuality with colourful arts, crafts, and inclusive storytimes. Aimed at children aged 3-7 and their families, this event promises a joyful experience of creative exploration.

Saturday also welcomes Chester’s LGBTQIA+ social groups for a casual meet-up at Storyhouse Queer social. People are invited to connect, learn about the different groups, and continue the book swap in an inclusive, welcoming space.

Queer, disabled, and brown artist Indigo Spice will lead an interactive movement workshop exploring hand and arm gestures used in South Asian performance arts. Participants will learn about the history and significance of these gestures and engage in storytelling through movement.

In the afternoon, the festival welcomes a fashion show organized by Radiate Arts, showcasing the designs and talent of Chester’s community members. Participants will strut their creations on the catwalk, highlighting the community’s creativity and individuality. Radiate Arts CIC is a local not-for-profit focused on promoting positivity, connection, and well-being through creativity.

To wrap up Saturday, Chester’s LGBTQIA+ choir, Proud Marys, will perform. This friendly and inclusive group, led by local music director Matt Baker, celebrates diversity through music with inspired choreography by Cariad Morgan.

On Sunday 2 February, is a Pride Quilt Workshop. The Northwich and Cheshire Pride Community Quilt Project seeks to bring people together to create handmade patches, each representing local figures, organisations, friends, family, and personal journeys within the LGBTQIA+ community. In this workshop you'll design and make our own panel to add to the quilt. Another workshop this time hosted by Chester Pride on How to Be a Better Ally will provide insights into supporting LGBTQIA+ friends and family and actively promoting equality. With practical tips on allyship, the session empowers attendees to stand up for inclusion and justice.

Join writer, poet and performer K.C. Finn for a poetry and spoken word workshop focused on representation, celebration, joy, and pride.

Throughout the week, A Queer Exhibition will be on display, featuring quilts and banners created by members of the LGBTQIA+ community. This powerful exhibit, organized by Body Positive and Radiate Arts, showcases the ongoing tradition of creating quilts that commemorate stories and milestones within the community.

Storyhouse’s independent cinema will screen a host of films including highlights from Iris Prize – now in its tenth year, Iris celebrates global, authentic stories. During Queer festival they will showcase 7 films in two standout programmes including Teth, a Welsh language Trans comedy, and Blood Like Water, a powerful and tragic story from Palestine. Plus, there will be instalments from Storyhouse’s monthly LGBTQIA+ cinema club ‘Reel Queer.’

Suzie Henderson, Storyhouse’s Creative Director said:

We’re thrilled and excited to be sharing the Storyhouse Queer line up with the world. Storyhouse Queer welcomes all members of the LGBTQIA+ community to Storyhouse, and allies to join in the festivities. It’s not just an event; it's a celebration of love, acceptance, and the vibrant LGBTQIA+ community in Chester and beyond.

Join Storyhouse from 28 January to 2 February for an unforgettable week celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride, culture, and creativity.

Comments