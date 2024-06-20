LONDON CLOWN FESTIVAL Returns For 2024, With New Venues

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



London Clown Festival has announced it's 2024 line up. Running from 8th - 26th July a selection of the finest clowns the city.

The festival has cemented itself as an annual fixture of the London comedy scene; a festival of physical comedy and clown influenced contemporary performance. Packed with physical comedy and buffoonery London Clown Festival is thrilled to once again bring the best of UK and International clowning to the capital.

Championing the rise of contemporary clowning, London Clown Festival continues to give a platform to a plethora of talented performers specialising in clown and physical performance. The 2024 festival programme sees another exciting, inspiring, and eclectic mix of performers who embody the principals of this timeless art form from countries all over the world.

London Clown Festival have again teamed up with Soho Theatre for the 2024 festival and is delighted to also be working with Jackson Lane Theatre for the first time.

Another new addition to the 2024 line up will be an immersive event - London Clown Tarot: The Fools Journey, which will see all three floors of the Betsey Trotwood in Farringdon filled with embodied cards of the Tarot major arcana combined with historic clowns to create a new and original deck personified. Audiences will receive a Clown Tarot reading and then quest to meet this card within the spaces to gain some idiotic insight for pure delight as they explore, or they may be side-tracked by games and performances on this unusual evening.

Other highlights include...

The London Clown Festival Opening Cabaret, where you can see a mix of artists from across the festival and maybe choose shows you want to come back to see more of; Fringe favourite and Disney Prince heartthrob of Extraordinary on Disney+, Luke Rollason descends in a swan dive into this physical comedy fantasia of Kings and Clowns, and one absolutely hideous duck in Luke Rollason Luke Rollason Let Down Your Hair; The perfect mix of theatre and clown in the moving and emotive Neil Frost: The Door; The first solo show from Mexican clown and host of the cult hit Fool's Moon Cabaret in Paulina Lenoir: Puella Eterna; Following a total sell out run at Edinburgh Fringe, LA based clown ,Bonnie He, brings the show suitable for perverts, feminists and your mom, A Terrible Show For Terrible People; See six clowns compete for the prestigious CLONG award in impossible challenges where the audience decide the winner in The Clong Show; The critically acclaimed comedy Troll is back in London after their world tour of the irresistibly silly, two-troll clown comedy about connection, scape(goat)ing and being misunderstood; And ridiculous clown variety, Lost Cabaret, featuring the visually absurd, the whimsically witty & the wildly beautiful. Lost Cabaret is an alt-comedy garden of enchantment that began in London circa 2012 & was instrumental for the growth of many clown artists that you all love today. Lost has bloomed in venues all across the world, selling out festivals from Edinburgh to Adelaide and cities in between.

London Clown Festival was founded in 2016 with the aim to share the joy and exhilaration of clown and physical comedy with a wide breadth of audiences as possible and help to expand the image of clown in the public consciousness.

London Clown Festival 2023 Full Line Up

Monday 8th July 19:00 - London Clown Festival 2024 - Opening Cabaret - Soho Theatre (120 mins including interval)

Tuesday 9th July 19:00 - Neil Frost: The Door - Soho Theatre (60 mins)

Tuesday 9th July Tuesday 9th July 20:45 - Nancy Trotter Landry: Suki Tawdry Reads - Soho Theatre, Upstairs (60 mins)

Wednesday 10th July 19:00 - The Flop: A Band of Idiots - Soho Theatre, Upstairs (60 mins)

Wednesday 10th July 20:45 - The Grindles: Fancy Rat - Soho Theatre, Upstairs (60 mins)

Thursday 11th July 19:00 - Paulina Lenoir: Puella Eterna - Soho Theatre, Upstairs (60 mins)

Thursday 11th July 20:45 - Furiozo: Man Looking For Trouble - Soho Theatre, Upstairs (60 mins)

Thursday 11th July 22:15 - A Terrible Show for Terrible People- Soho Theatre, Upstairs (60 mins)

Friday 12th July 19:00 - Madame Señorita: HERz - Soho Theatre, Upstairs (60 mins)

Friday 12th July 20:45 - Lil Wenker: BANGTAIL - Soho Theatre, Upstairs (60 mins)

Friday 12th July 22:15 - Two Little Dickheads: Slot Fillers - Soho Theatre, Upstairs (60 mins)

Saturday 13th July 19:00 - Coral Bevan: Fisherman Jon: What's On The End of My Rod - Soho Theatre, Upstairs (60 mins)

Saturday 13th July 20:45 - Claire Woolner: A Retrospection - Soho Theatre, Upstairs (120 mins including interval)

Saturday 13th July 22:15 - The Clong Show - Soho Theatre, Upstairs (60 mins)

Sunday 14th July Entry from 17:00-17:45 - London Clown Tarot: The Fools Journey - Betsey Trotwood, EC1R 3BL

​Tuesday 16th July 19:30 - Ella The Great: Pomp and Cirque-umstance No3.1 - Jacksons Lane (60 mins)

Wednesday 17th July 19:30 - Luke Rollason: Luke Rollason, Let Down Your Hair - Jacksons Lane (60 mins)

​Thursday 18th July 19:30 - TROLL - Jacksons Lane (60 mins)

Friday 19th July 19:30 - Lost Cabaret: A Cacophony of Clowns - Jacksons Lane (120 mins incl interval)

Tuesday 23rd July 19:30 - Tomatoes Don't Fly - Jacksons Lane (60 mins)

Friday 26th July 19:30 - Mel McGlensey is Motorboat - Jacksons Lane (60 mins)

MORE INFORMATION

Dates: 8th - 26th June 2023

Venues: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

Venues: Jacksons Lane Theatre, 269A Archway Road, N6 5AA

Venues: The Betsey Trotwood, 56 Farringdon Road, EC1R3BL

Time: Various Times

Price: £13-£26 (plus booking fees)

Tickets: www.londonclownfest.co.uk

