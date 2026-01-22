LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Comes to Exeter Northcott

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Exeter Northcott Theatre has named the first full-scale musical it will stage in more than 20 years as Little Shop of Horrors, the classic satirical play by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman this October, in collaboration with Lighthouse Poole and The Belgrade Theatre in Coventry.

Returning to full production of a musical for the first time in decades, this play consolidates the theatre's commitment to ambitious, high-quality theatre made by and for the community it serves.

“This feels like an exciting moment for Exeter Northcott Theatre.” says Martin Berry, the Creative Director and Joint Chief Executive, who is also directing the musical. “Little Shop of Horrors is bold, funny, joyful and unapologetically theatrical – and it allows us to bring together everything we believe theatre can be. With this show we continue to reclaim artistic ambition, creating opportunities for artists, and making work that feels rooted in the place it's made.”

Reflecting a key milestone in the theatre's plans for ‘thinking big and reaching wide' through national collaboration, Exeter Northcott announces Lighthouse Poole and The Belgrade as co-producing partners in Little Shop of Horrors.

“Together, we're able to create something more ambitious than any of us could achieve alone.” notes Berry.

“Lighthouse is very excited to be working with Northcott Theatre to bring this new production of the classic rock 'n' roll musical to Poole,” says Katy Griffiths, Head of Programming at Lighthouse Poole. “I'm sure our audiences will love it – in fact, I can hear them now: 'Feed me!'”

The musical tells the story of Seymour, a mild-mannered florist, whose life changes when he discovers a mysterious plant with a terrifying appetite. Packed with iconic songs, larger-than-life characters and a carnivorous plant with a mind of its own, Little Shop of Horrors promises comedy, songs and thrilling moments for the musical's lifelong fans as well as the audiences discovering the show for the first time.

Building on acclaimed home productions like The Commotion Time, Romeo & Juliet and Exe Men, Exeter Northcott continues its work as a producing theatre, combining unforgettable storytelling with fantastic stagecraft.

This production also features a community ensemble at its heart, performing alongside a professional cast in a fully realised mainstage musical. Renewing its dedication to local participation, Exeter Northcott will soon launch the auditions, offering community performers the opportunity to take part in a fully professional production.

Martin Berry says: “There's something thrilling about bringing a cult musical of this scale and popularity to the Northcott stage, powered by collaboration, live music, and local talent. It feels like a celebration of where we are now – and a statement of where we're heading next,” and adds: “Audrey II is the monster we create when we hand our agency to something louder, simpler and more seductive than our own values – and once it's fed, it demands more and more.”

Little Shop of Horrors will run at:

Exeter Northcott Theatre 1 – 17 October 2026. Tickets are on pre-sale for Exeter Northcott members now, who can also access 20% off up to four tickets for any performance. General tickets will go on sale at 10am on Fri 30 Jan 2026 at https://exeternorthcott.co.uk/

Lighthouse Poole 20 – 24 October 2026. Tickets are on pre-sale for priority booking on Fri 23 Jan. General tickets will go on sale at 10am on Fri 6 Feb at https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

Belgrade Theatre 27 – 31 October 2026. Tickets are on pre-sale for priority booking on Fri 6 Feb. General tickets will go on sale at 10am on Mon 16 Feb 2026 at https://www.belgrade.co.uk/