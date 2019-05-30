Korean Cultural Centre UK and The Place Presents A Festival Of Korean Dance 2019

May. 30, 2019  

Korean Cultural Centre UK and The Place Presents A Festival Of Korean Dance 2019

Korean Cultural Centre UK and The Place presents A Festival of Korean Dance 2019. An array of dance styles for London audiences to discover as the capital's festival of Korean dance returns for a second year.

The festival runs 31 May - 7 June at The Place, 17 Duke's Rd, London WC1H 9PY.

Following an inaugural year enjoyed by audiences and critics alike, A Festival of Korean Dance will return in 2019. Technology, philosophy, folk tales and feminism are among the subjects explored by the five companies who will visit London this summer as part of a programme curated by The Place and supported by the Korean Cultural Centre UK (KCCUK) and the Korea Arts Management Service (KAMS). Drawing on aspects of the country's culture from history to the present day, the featured shows bring to the stage themes and ideas that resonate from Korea to the whole world.



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • London's Latin American Arts Festival Heats Up London Summer For 10th Incarnation
  • Darlington Hippodrome Archives Will Be Open to All
  • GRACELAND LIVE Starring YouTube Guitar Sensation Josh Turner Makes its World Premiere
  • Highly Sprung Physical Fellowship Celebrates 10th Anniversary at the Belgrade Theatre
  • Victoria Yates To Star In A One Off Free Reading Performance Of T5
  • Korean Cultural Centre UK and The Place Presents A Festival Of Korean Dance 2019

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup