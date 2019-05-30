Korean Cultural Centre UK and The Place presents A Festival of Korean Dance 2019. An array of dance styles for London audiences to discover as the capital's festival of Korean dance returns for a second year.

The festival runs 31 May - 7 June at The Place, 17 Duke's Rd, London WC1H 9PY.

Following an inaugural year enjoyed by audiences and critics alike, A Festival of Korean Dance will return in 2019. Technology, philosophy, folk tales and feminism are among the subjects explored by the five companies who will visit London this summer as part of a programme curated by The Place and supported by the Korean Cultural Centre UK (KCCUK) and the Korea Arts Management Service (KAMS). Drawing on aspects of the country's culture from history to the present day, the featured shows bring to the stage themes and ideas that resonate from Korea to the whole world.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You