King's Head Theatre Launches New Membership Scheme

Executive Producer and Acting CEO Sofi Berenger, Chair of the Board Robert Khan and the whole team at the King’s Head Theatre have announced details of its brand-new membership scheme, The KHT Club, which will give its most loyal guests access to the best seats in the house for just £20 per performance. An early bird price of £50 pear year is available until the end of August and the full price will be £60 per year after that.

Other perks also include 15 percent off at both bars, Above Bar and 4Below, as well as 15 percent off at The Nook, The King’s Head Theatre’s brand-new book shop and play exchange.

The Joint KHT Club Membership is also available, allowing members to secure two of the best seats in the house for just £20 per performance (£100 per year, or at the early bird rate of £90 until the end of August). All the available perks can be found here.

The King’s Head Theatre is also relaunching its unique flagship fund and supporter network Angels of Angel. The fund helps support the King’s Head Theatre in producing, co-producing and creating new theatrical productions in the new building.

Executive producer and Acting CEO Sofi Berenger said, “We’re creating a network of Theatre Angels, in Angel, whose fund will specifically be used to create and produce new work in our new theatre. It will be used specifically to support new shows. This means that your donation won’t support the creation of just one production, but an ongoing range of productions. As the ticket income earned from one show, will simply be put back into capitalising the next one. If the show makes a surplus then the fund will increase, or decrease if it makes a loss, but we will always be striving for shows keep the fund at a healthy level.

Whilst surpluses will be kept in the fund, to support the continuation of producing theatre, donating to the fund, much like making a theatre investment, will enable you unique access to the shows and put you into a community of like-minded theatre aficionados”

More information regarding the Angels of Angel fund can be found here, including different donation options.

