Kelvin Fletcher Will Stars As Aladdin At St Helens Theatre Royal

Regal Entertainments are delighted to announce that award-winning actor, writer and director, Kelvin Fletcher, will be playing the title role in their panto production of Aladdin coming to St Helens Theatre Royal this Christmas.

Best known for his role as Andy Sugden in ITV's Emmerdale, Kelvin will lead an all-star cast when Aladdin flies in to St Helens Theatre Royal from Sat 7 Dec '19 - Sun 12 Jan '20.

Further cast to be announced shortly.

Kelvin became one of the leading and most popular characters in the hit ITV soap. His character won the hearts of the nation and was widely regarded as one of the standout actors and was regularly involved in some of the show's biggest storylines, winning Best Actor and Best Dramatic Performance at the British Soap Awards.

The star also recently participated in ITV's The All New Monty: Who Bares Wins which saw a group of celebrities strip-off to raise awareness of the importance of early health checks in preventing prostate and testicular cancer. He is also a guest reporter for the Channel 5 show Spring Time On the Farm.

Kelvin's writing and directing credits include short film Gomez and the comedic play Doormen, which was performed at the Comedy Store and Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Kelvin Fletcher said: "I am very excited to be joining the cast of Aladdin and can't wait to spend Christmas with audiences of St Helens."

There's nothing wishee washee about Regal Entertainments' spectacular panto which will whisk audiences off to Old Peking for a genie-ous adventure this Christmas.

Join hero Aladdin as he battles the evil Abanazer and his dastardly plan to rule the world with the help of one very special lamp.

With larger-than-life washerwoman mum Widow Twankey, hapless Wishee Washee, the Genie of the Lamp, Slave of the Ring and a beautiful princess, this is a show full of eastern promise.

St Helens Theatre Royal manager, Chantelle Nolan said: "We are thrilled to announce Kelvin as our leading man Aladdin, in what promises to be a high-flying adventure this Christmas. He was on our screens in one of the country's biggest shows for 20 years and we are delighted to welcome him to St Helens.

"We still have plenty more cast announcements to come, so watch this space. And be sure to book your tickets to Aladdin early to guarantee the best seats!"

St Helens Theatre Royal invites audiences on a magical carpet ride this Christmas time when Aladdin flies in from Sat 7 Dec '19 - Sun 12 Jan '20.

Tickets are on sale now! Be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.

For more information, please visit: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You