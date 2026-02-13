John McCrea and Perry Williams Will Lead World Premiere of SLIPPERY at Omnibus Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The full cast and creative team has been announced for the world premiere of Louis Emmitt-Stern's Soho Theatre's Tony Craze Award Winning play, Slippery. Matthew Iliffe directs John McCrea, best known for originating the titular role in Everybody's Talking About Jamie on stage, as Jude, and Perry Williams (Player Kings, Little Women UK tour) as Kyle.

Matthew Iliffe said today, “It's a great joy to be working with John McCrea and Perry Williams, who will create the roles of Jude, a city lawyer caught in a downward spiral, and Kyle, who is pushed to the limit when their unexpected encounter turns dangerous. Together, and in such close quarters, sparks and spaghetti will fly.”

The production opens at Omnibus Theatre on 19 March, with previews from 17 March and runs until 11 April. Completing the creative team are Hannah Schmidt (Set and Costume Design), Ryan Joseph Stafford (Lighting Design), Anna Short (Sound Design), Jess Tucker Boyd (Intimacy Direction), Gillian Greer (Dramaturg), and casting by Nadine Rennie CDG.

This brand-new play by Emmitt-Stern will be performed in partnership with London Friend, the UK's oldest Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Trans charity, who have provided invaluable insight during the development of the play. Further details of this collaboration to be announced shortly.

Antidote, the Drug and Alcohol recovery service at London Friend commented, “We're happy to be supporting the team on Slippery to bring their story to life with authenticity, nuance and compassion. We hope that the play contributes towards demystifying and destigmatising sexualised drug use and the issues which surround it in the LGBTQ+ community as well as making those who have faced these issues themselves in any way feel positively represented on stage. We also hope to make more people aware of our service and know that we're here to talk if you want to better understand your relationship with alcohol, drugs and/or chemsex.'

3AM in a London flat. Jude and Kyle return from A&E. Jude has slipped, but they're both falling.

A decade after their messy breakup, old habits die hard as their surprise reunion threatens to undo them both.

Off-West End Award-winner Matthew Iliffe directs this heart-stopping comedy-drama by ‘rising star playwright' (Time Out) Louis Emmitt-Stern.

Winner of Soho Theatre's Tony Craze Award, Slippery receives its world premiere this Spring at Clapham's Omnibus Theatre starring Olivier Award-nominee John McCrea (Daddy, Almedia; Everybody's Talking About Jamie, West End) and Perry Williams (Player Kings, West End, Little Women, UK Tour).

Louis Emmitt-Stern received the Soho Theatre's Tony Craze Award for Slippery. His other plays include I F*cked You in My Spaceship (Soho Theatre, VAULT Festival - VAULT Festival Origins Award for Outstanding New Work), and Snakes and Ladders (Southwark Playhouse). Adaptations include Mansfield Park (Jane Austen's House, Guildford School of Acting). Emmitt-Stern is a contributor to the Soho Writers Alumni Group and has been a part of Soho Theatre Writers Lab and Oxford Playhouse's Playmakers Scheme in 2023/24.

John McCrea plays Jude. His theatre credits include Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre London, Sheffield Theatres), Cabaret (Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre), ‘Daddy' – A Melodrama (Almeida Theatre), and Prince F*ggot (Playwrights Horizons, Seaview Studios). His television credits include Pistol, Father Brown, We Hunt Together, Giri/Haja and Dracula; and for film, Think of England, Femme, Cruella, Everybody's Talking About Jamie and God's Own Country.

Perry Williams plays Kyle. His theatre credits include Player Kings (Noël Coward Theatre, UK tour), Little Women (UK tour), Maud (VAULT Festival), Much Ado About Nothing (Utah Shakespeare Festival). His film credits include Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Matthew Iliffe directs. His theatre credits include SKYE (Summerhall, Edinburgh Fringe), Foam (Finborough Theatre – LPT Standing Ovation Award for Best Production), Bacon (Finborough Theatre, SoHo Playhouse New York City & Seoul – Off West End Award for Best Direction, LPT Standing Ovation Award for Best Production), Four Play (Above The Stag) and The Burnt Part Boys (Park Theatre). As assistant or associate his credits include Starter For Ten (Bristol Old Vic, Birmingham Rep) and Assassins (Chichester Festival Theatre). Iliffe is currently a Dramaturg for the Women's Prize for Playwriting.